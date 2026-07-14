Fiona Ryan appointed CEO at Adoption Authority of Ireland

FIONA RYAN has been appointed the new CEO for the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI).

Ms Ryan joins the organisation from Northern Ireland, where she has been in position as Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse.

Prior to this she was CEO of the Irish domestic abuse charity Sonas.

“The Authority has a vital role in relation to adoption, as well as the provision of birth information and tracing services - all of which profoundly impact people’s lives,” Ms Ryan said of her new role.

“I am conscious of the responsibility and trust placed in me as the new Chief Executive of the Adoption Authority of Ireland,” she added.

“I look forward to working in partnership to deliver on these responsibilities and supporting each person who engages with our services.”

Having begun her career as a journalist, before moving into strategic communications, over the years Ms Ryan has worked with a number of support service organisations in Ireland.

She has also held roles in public health advocacy, working to reduce alcohol-related harm, and has been a strong advocate for children’s rights.

Ireland’s Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley congratulated her on her new appointment.

“Ms Ryan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this important role, which will support the Authority in its vital work in relation to adoption, as well as the provision of birth information and tracing services,” she said.

“Her appointment comes at an important time for adoption services in Ireland, and I look forward to its continued work in delivering these important services and supports. I wish Ms. Ryan every success in her new position, she added.

First established in November 2010, the AAI is the central authority for intercountry adoption in Ireland.

It also has functions under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 (BITA) which was signed into law in Ireland in June 2022.

Under this legislation, all persons who were adopted, boarded out, nursed out, the subject of an illegal birth registration, or resident in a county or mother and baby institution, can apply for access to their birth certificates, birth, care and early life information.

The AAI is one of two state bodies providing these services, the other being Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Fiona Ryan as Chief Executive Officer. Her experience in leadership, advocacy and public service will be invaluable as the Authority continues to deliver on its responsibilities and support those who engage with our services,” AAI Chairperson John McDaid said today.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank our Interim CEO, Philip Crosby, for his leadership and careful stewardship,” he added.

“On behalf of the Board, I greatly appreciate his contribution during this period of transition.”

Ms Ryan will take up her AAI role in August.

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