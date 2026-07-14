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Woman charged in connection with attempted ATM theft
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Woman charged in connection with attempted ATM theft

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with an attempted ATM theft in Belfast.

The 42-year-old was arrested following the incident which took place in the Upper Lisburn Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“We received a report shortly after 4am on Monday, July 13, that an attempt had been made to gain access to an ATM machine in the Upper Lisburn Road area of Finaghy,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector McCamley said.

“Damage was noted to the ATM but nothing was taken,” he added in a statement made yesterday.

Today the PSNI confirmed that two people have now been charged in connection with their investigation into the incident.

The woman has been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary and drugs offences.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on August 10.

 

A 51-year-old man has also been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary and drugs offences.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

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See More: Atm, Attempted Theft, Belfast, Charged

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