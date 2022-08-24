Paul Mescal to star in A Streetcar Named Desire on London's West End

PAUL MESCAL is set to return to the world of theatre for the first time since 2020, with an announcement yesterday that he will star in Tennessee Williams' 'A Streetcar Named Desire' beginning in December.

First performed on Broadway in 1947, the play dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois (Lydia Wilson), a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves her once-prosperous situation to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans rented by her younger sister and brother-in-law.

Mescal will take on the role of the brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski, a violent antagonist, while Anjana Vasan will play younger sister Stella.

The play will be directed by Rebecca Frecknell, her first since her multi-Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret, which continues to run on the West End.

Mescal last took to a London stage as Lieutenant Langon in The Plough and the Stars in the Lyric Theatre in 2018.

His last theatre acting credit came before his big break on the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People, when he played Mad Padraic in the Lieutenant of Inishmore at Dublin's Gaeity Theatre.

The show will run from 10 December to 4 February 2023, with further cast and creative team to be revealed.

Mescal can next be seen in God's Creatures, set for release in September.