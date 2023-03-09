Popular TV show documenting best of the Irish community celebrates 300th episode

A POPULAR Irish TV show which documents the community across Britain has celebrated its 300th episode.

Based in Manchester and first launched in 2017, The Irish in the UK has travelled the length and breadth of Britain to capture stories from its thriving Irish community over the years.

This month saw it mark its 300th episode milestone, with producer and presenter Martin Logan claiming: “Since the show was first launched in 2017, we have travelled all around the UK promoting business, culture, tourism, sport and all kinds of entertainment.

“The purpose of the show is to highlight the Irish community in the UK and the incredible success of so many Irish people who have made their home here.”

The television show recently ran a consultation with its viewers to understand the impact that their programmes have upon them.

“The survey showed us that our shows are watched across all age groups from children up to 65+ and over 65 per cent of people watch the shows at least once a week,” Mr Logan confirmed.

“People also told us that they watch the show primarily because it helped them to feel connected to the Irish community and that it was informative and educational.”

The Irish in the UK show is viewed across Europe and America as well as in the UK and Ireland.

It is currently sponsored by Lolivetto restaurant in Liverpool and Offaly native Damien Brickland, who is managing director of Euro Gold Group Ltd.

Speaking as their 300th episode aired, Mr Logan said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal sponsors.

“A big thank you also to Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs’ Emigrant Support Scheme and to Maurice Malone MBE and everyone who has advertised on the show down the years.”

He added: “And thank you to the community for your wonderful stories.

“Please keep them coming. If you would like us to promote your business, we would be delighted to hear from you.

“And if you would like to advertise your business with us please get in touch.

“You tell us and we tell the world.”

For further information visit www.theirishintheuktv.com.

Watch The Irish in the UK every Thursday at 7.30pm on Sky 186, or repeated on Tuesdays at 12.30pm.