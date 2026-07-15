Police investigate 'racist and misogynistic' graffiti in Belfast

POLICE are investigating 'racist and misogynistic' graffiti that appeared in Belfast earlier this week.

The graffiti, which appeared in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast, targeted ethnic minority groups as well as French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna criticised the graffiti, saying it normalised abuse.

The graffiti on one wall read 'N****** out' and 'P**** f*** off' alongside a crossed-out moon and star symbol, widely used to represented Islam.

The other graffiti targeting 73-year-old Ms Pelicot referred to her using an offensive and misogynistic French slur alongside the words 'Free Dominique'.

Ms Pelicot was drugged and raped by her husband Dominque Pelicot, who allowed dozens of other men to do likewise while filming the abuse.

She waived her right to anonymity during the trial, which saw her husband jailed for 20 years and 49 other men sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison.

Ms Pelicot was widely praised for her bravery in revealing her identity, which she says she did to show that the shame of sexual assault should be on the perpetrator and not the victim.

'Global symbol of courage'

Ms Hanna, MP for Belfast South and Mid Down, said the graffiti was not just an attack on Ms Pelicot 'but on what she represents'.

"This isn't 'just graffiti' in Sandy row," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"When misogyny is normalised in public spaces, it sends a message about what is tolerated.

"We should never accept that.

"Gisèle Pelicot has become a global symbol of courage for women everywhere.

"This graffiti is an attack not just on her but on what she represents.

"My office has raised this with the PSNI and the council.

"It's now being investigated and steps are being taken to have it removed.

"Misogyny has no place in our communities."

'racially-motivated hate crime'

The PSNI today confirmed the graffiti has since been covered over and appealed for anyone with information on the matter to contact them.

"The graffiti, which contained a number of extremely offensive racist and misogynistic terms, was reported on Tuesday, July 14," said Inspector Brown of the PSNI.

"Although this has since been painted over, our investigation into this report of criminal damage continues and we are treating the graffiti as a racially-motivated hate crime.

"There is no place in our society for this type of intimidating behaviour and we will continue to engage with local representatives and partner agencies around community safety.

"We know the people of south Belfast will rightly condemn this disgraceful attack."

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