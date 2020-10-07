Schedule confirmed for this month's Return to London Town festival

ORGANISERS of the annual Return to London Town festival have announced that the popular event will take place later this month.

The 22nd annual festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance will take pace from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25, the Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) organisation revealed this week.

With the current health pandemic limiting how the busy festival can operate, the 2020 offering will be a “virtually streamed and socially distanced festival”, IMDL have confirmed.

Advertisement

“London's 22nd Annual Festival of Traditional Irish Music 'Return to London Town' has been in planning stages for months, remaining flexible at every turn in these unusual times,” they explained.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce what we have organised for the weekend of Friday 23 to Sunday 25 October 2020,” they added.

Regarding what’s on offer across the weekend, the team described the schedule as “a blended offering of socially distanced concerts - one in a 'Trad Cinema' style screening of our headliners from Ireland and another - a live performance with some favourite acts from the London Irish music scene - plus socially distanced music workshops, held in the beautiful Covid safe spaces of BFI IMAX, Cadogan Hall and Ashford Place”.

Advertisement

They added: “Our concerts will be streamed for those who wish to purchase online tickets to enjoy at home, making them available worldwide for the first time, we will also be presenting a day of virtual music workshops with our tutors from Ireland.”

For full details about ticketing, timings, safety measures, online options, artists and more click here or here.

Return to London Town schedule:

Friday 23 October (Evening)

'Trad Cinema' Concert Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo.

Featuring performances and short interviews by: Dervish/ Noreen O'Sullivan, Seán and Frankie Gavin with George Grasso/ Gatehouse.

7pm doors open, 8pm film starts. Tickets: £20/ £6 U18s available here.

Advertisement

This event will also available to stream/ rent worldwide to enjoy watching in the comfort of your own home. Streaming Tickets: £12.50, available here.

Saturday 24 October (Daytime)

Zoom (online) instrumental Workshops, Intermediate to Advanced Level, with tutors based in Ireland:

Times and tutors to be announced. Tickets: £10/ £6 U18s, available here.

Saturday 24 October (Evening)

Irish Night at Cadogan Hall

Live performance concert featuring: John and James Carty (album launch of 'The Wavy Bow')/ The London Lasses and Pete Quinn/Le Chéile.

Advertisement

5.30pm doors open, 7pm concert starts. Tickets: £20/ £6 U18s available here.

This event will also be available to stream/rent. Streaming Tickets: £12.50, available here.

Sunday 25 October (Daytime)

Socially Distanced instrumental Workshops at Ashford Place. Intermediate to Advanced Level

Times and tutors to be announced. Tickets: £10/£6 U18s. available here.