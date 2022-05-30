A SENIOR microbiologist from Dublin is heading into the Love Island villa when the hit dating show returns to our screens later this month.

Dami Hope, aged 26, will be one of several singles hoping to find love on the eighth season of the show.

Each year, singles enter the villa and couple up for eight weeks, with the overall winning couple receiving a combined £50,000.

Previous Irish contestants include Maura Higgins from Longford, who was on the show in 2019, and Matthew MacNabb, who appeared on last year's series.

Speaking ahead of entering the villa on 6 June, Dami answered some questions for viewers at home to get to know him!

Why Love Island and why now?

This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.

What do you think you’re going to bring to the Villa?

Just myself - Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!

Why do you think you’re a catch?

When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 6 June at 9pm.