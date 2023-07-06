Siobhán McSweeney plans to raffle red dress she wore to BAFTAs
Entertainment

Siobhán McSweeney plans to raffle red dress she wore to BAFTAs

Siobhán McSweeney is raffling her Bafta dress

DERRY GIRLS star Siobhán McSweeney plans to raffle the stunning statement dress she wore to the Baftas this year.

The Cork native won the Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme during the ceremony in May, for her part playing Sister Michael in the Channel 4 comedy.

For the occassion she chose to wear a vivid red patent vinyl gown, which was by the US label Fashion Brand Company.

Established in 2018 by Los Angeles artist Penelope Gazin, the label describes itself as offering ‘100% woman-owned, independent, direct-to-consumer slow fashion’ with sizes from XS to 5XL.

At the event McSweeney explained that she had “lots of offers of amazing designers who wanted to dress me, but I refused to wear anything by a designer who would not design for my body if it wasn’t BAFTA-nominated”.

She added: “It’s the same fantastic and pretty average body whether it’s BAFTA nominated or not. I’d prefer to support people who dress for people like me – the very average woman – all the time.”

Siobhán McSweeney is raffling this dress -which she wore to the BAFTA Television Awards in May 2023

This week the actor, who recently starred in Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre, has been deliberating on what to do with the luxurious gown and surveyed her social media followers to help find an answer.

“If I were to raffle my red vinyl dress I word to the BAFTAs would you buy a ticket for like £20? Too much? Too little? It’s a size 20 and fucking comfortable,” she said.

Her fans responded in their droves, with more than 1,000 people voting, and nearly 70 per cent opting for the raffle to take place.

McSweeney explained that she has thought about auctioning the dress, but realised that “only the richest person would get it - feck that”.

Today, McSweeney confirmed that she would go ahead with her raffle, asking  followers to “bear with” her.

Delighted fans are now chomping at the bit to get a chance to win McSweeney’s dress.

One follower said the raffle is “a great idea” adding: “If I won I’d wear it as my wedding dress.”

Another said she would “definitely” be entering the draw, explaining: “I’d hope my daughter would wear it to her debs next year. It’s fab.”

See More: BAFTA, Raffle, Red Dress, Siobhan Mcsweeney

Related

‘They made me pay - livid!': Siobhán McSweeney celebrates Bafta nomination with hilarious social media posts
Entertainment 3 months ago

‘They made me pay - livid!': Siobhán McSweeney celebrates Bafta nomination with hilarious social media posts

By: Irish Post

Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin receives 10 Bafta nominations
Entertainment 5 months ago

Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin receives 10 Bafta nominations

By: Fiona Audley

Irish talent among 2022 BAFTA nominations
Entertainment 1 year ago

Irish talent among 2022 BAFTA nominations

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Drug dealer jailed for possessing gun to ‘protect drugs supply’
News 5 hours ago

Drug dealer jailed for possessing gun to ‘protect drugs supply’

By: Irish Post

Funeral details for Baroness Margaret McDonagh confirmed
News 6 hours ago

Funeral details for Baroness Margaret McDonagh confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

‘GAMECHANGER’: Free GP care extended to more than 500,000 people across Ireland
News 7 hours ago

‘GAMECHANGER’: Free GP care extended to more than 500,000 people across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Campaign launched to tackle 'offensive' Irish stereotypes in AI-generated imagery
News 8 hours ago

Campaign launched to tackle 'offensive' Irish stereotypes in AI-generated imagery

By: Fiona Audley

TD brands RTÉ barter account a 'slush fund' as he reveals €5,000 spent on flip-flops
News 15 hours ago

TD brands RTÉ barter account a 'slush fund' as he reveals €5,000 spent on flip-flops

By: Gerard Donaghy