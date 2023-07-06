Siobhán McSweeney plans to raffle red dress she wore to BAFTAs

DERRY GIRLS star Siobhán McSweeney plans to raffle the stunning statement dress she wore to the Baftas this year.

The Cork native won the Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme during the ceremony in May, for her part playing Sister Michael in the Channel 4 comedy.

For the occassion she chose to wear a vivid red patent vinyl gown, which was by the US label Fashion Brand Company.

Established in 2018 by Los Angeles artist Penelope Gazin, the label describes itself as offering ‘100% woman-owned, independent, direct-to-consumer slow fashion’ with sizes from XS to 5XL.

At the event McSweeney explained that she had “lots of offers of amazing designers who wanted to dress me, but I refused to wear anything by a designer who would not design for my body if it wasn’t BAFTA-nominated”.

She added: “It’s the same fantastic and pretty average body whether it’s BAFTA nominated or not. I’d prefer to support people who dress for people like me – the very average woman – all the time.”

This week the actor, who recently starred in Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre, has been deliberating on what to do with the luxurious gown and surveyed her social media followers to help find an answer.

“If I were to raffle my red vinyl dress I word to the BAFTAs would you buy a ticket for like £20? Too much? Too little? It’s a size 20 and fucking comfortable,” she said.

Her fans responded in their droves, with more than 1,000 people voting, and nearly 70 per cent opting for the raffle to take place.

McSweeney explained that she has thought about auctioning the dress, but realised that “only the richest person would get it - feck that”.

Today, McSweeney confirmed that she would go ahead with her raffle, asking followers to “bear with” her.

Delighted fans are now chomping at the bit to get a chance to win McSweeney’s dress.

One follower said the raffle is “a great idea” adding: “If I won I’d wear it as my wedding dress.”

Another said she would “definitely” be entering the draw, explaining: “I’d hope my daughter would wear it to her debs next year. It’s fab.”