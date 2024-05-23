Siobhán McSweeney to star in new BBC thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
CORK native Siobhán McSweeney will star in a new mystery thriller television series acquired by the BBC.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, which has been written, created and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz, will see the Irish actor star alongside the likes of Eric McCormack, of Will & Grace fame, and David Ajala, who played Cleveland Booker in Star Trek: Discovery.

In the six-part series, a plane carrying a small group of passengers, crew and pilot,  crashes in the Mexican jungle.

All the bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue…but it turns out that only one of them died in the crash.

The other passengers were murdered afterwards, each one in a unique way.

As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle…and each other.

Alongside McSweeeney, McCormack and Ajala, the ensemble cast Lydia Wilson, of The Swarm, Peter Gadiot, who starred in Yellowjackets, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, who was recently seen in The Tourist, Happy Valley star Adam Long and Jan Le, who starred in The Capture).

Filming is already underway in the Canary Islands, the BBC confirmed this week.

“Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an ingenious, original and suspenseful murder mystery multiplied by nine,” Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said.

“It is absolutely guaranteed to keep viewers riveted to their screens until the very end.”

The series is being produced by Eleventh Hour Films, whose CEO Jill Green said is was “perfect” for the BBC.

“Our story has a universality which makes it perfect for the BBC,” said Green.

“We are thrilled to have assembled a global cast that will bring total authenticity to this original drama.”

The series has also been acquired by MGM in the US.

Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, said: “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a clever and wildly entertaining addition to MGM+’s growing slate of cinematic, edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

“Anthony Horowitz has spun a masterfully inventive web of deception and intrigue that keeps audiences guessing until the very last axe falls.”

