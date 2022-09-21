Stephen Graham to star in new ITV drama about plot to kill MP

ITV has announced a new five-part drama series starring Stephen Graham, which is set to air this October and will expose a shocking real-life story of a plan to kill an MP. The series, called The Walk-In, will tell the true story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man, with Graham playing the lead role of activist Matthew Collins. Collins is a reformed Neo-Nazi who now works as a journalist for anti-racism organisation Hope not Hate.

The drama will follow Collins as he attempts to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins by running moles, or walk-ins, to far right organisations. He does this with the goal of gaining inside information about their activities and publishing this online to expose and fracture them.

The show was announced on Tuesday - the same day the target of the terrorism Rosie Cooper said she was standing down as MP for West Lancashire.

Ms Cooper alluded to the impact of the incident in her statement in which she said:

"The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll."

Jack Renshaw, now aged 27, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is currently serving a life sentence for preparing acts of terrorism.

The plot to kill Ms Cooper came just a year after the terrorist murder of fellow Labour MP Jo Cox.

Nick Lowles, Hnh chief executive, said:

"At Hope not hate, our aim is to continually challenge extremist and far right-wing activity within the UK.

"Our role in foiling an active plot to kill a serving politician is something that we are extremely proud of as an organisation.

"The fact that this story is going to be highlighted and told to the public through ITV's upcoming series will further bolster Hope not hate's work to scupper these groups, increasing awareness, and will continue to aid us to support at-risk communities and at-risk individuals."

Mr Collins, who is head of intelligence, said: "Our work at Hope not hate is tireless, risky and often stays out of the public eye for very good reason.

"It's a huge undertaking to run sources in the far-right, which in this case led to preventing a murder. We continue to gather information and intelligence to counter active threats and planned activities by the far right.

"Here at Hope not Hate we really hope that The Walk In will give the public an insight into how real these threats are."

The Walk In will be released on ITV and ITV Hub from October 3 with an in-depth documentary to follow the series.