Ten Minutes with Charles Hendy of The Mary Wallopers

Seven piece folk-punk—rock-ballad band The Mary Wallopers were formed by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and their friend Sean McKenna. They have a handful of gigs in Britain this week, see below

What are you up to?

Sitting in Dundalk listening to the birds outside thinking about how peaceful it is.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Rule Britannia

Which musician has most influenced you?

Has to be Jinx Lennon from Dundalk. He’s the most prolific, honest and amazing songwriter/music-maker.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Well we have our ideal band, Andrew Hendy, Seán McKenna, Róisín Barrett, Finnian O' Connor, Seamas Hyland and Ken Mooney.

How did you get started in music?

Me and my brother Andrew used to play music at home since we were children, there were always singing sessions in the house. Later on we started a hip hop group and after that joined forces with Seán McKenna singing around the pubs for free drink. Eventually the pubs decided it was cheaper to just pay us. Since then we’ve expanded to bring in all the other tramps into the band.

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

The rest of the band are from other spots but me, Andrew, Seán and Finnian are from Dundalk.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

A bit of everything, I've been listening to some old country and western stuff, like Marty Robbins etc.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Dundalk.

What would be your motto?

'Live Laugh Love'

Which living person do you most admire?

Richie Kavanagh. Stay wut 'er Richie!

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Danny Dyer

Bowie or the Beatles?

Neither.

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Don't know, never particularly liked jobs. Really great at being on the dole.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

Collect your receipts.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

Loads and loads. One of my favourite lines is from a poem by Dr. John Cooper Clarke;

'Standing in the dandruff light, tryna get pissed, among the head-lice, old spice, Brut and body mist.'

It’s from Salome Maloney, it paints a perfect picture of standing in a shite nightclub.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Our instruments.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The people and pubs.

. . . . and the worst?

Maybe we've a lack of takeaway food variety.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

It’s alright to fail miserably.

What do you believe in?

Dunno

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Singing ballads.

The Mary Wallopers are on tour:

Wednesday, May 10 — Newcastle Wylam Brewery

Thursday, May 11 — Bath Komedia

Friday, May 12 — Birmingham, The Mill

Saturday, May 13 — London O2, Forum Kentish Town

Saturday, May 27 — Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington