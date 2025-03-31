Ten Minutes with Co. Kildare singer Dan McCabe

DAN McCABE from Kildare releases a new single Lay Down Beside Me this week on April 4. He took time out to answer our questions

What are you up to?

Currently in the middle of the fourth Irish Tour, I'm either gigging or practising for a gig and in the meantime trying to squeeze in some time for my family. Living the dream!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Ben Howard - Oats in the Water

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

My father Tony McCabe inspired me but Luke Kelly is definitely one I've looked up to.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Amble, Ye Vagabonds and Ben Howard

What are your Irish roots?

My dad's side of the family are from County Down, and my mum is from Meath.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Achill Island

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

Performing for Michael D Higgins

What has been your favourite venue?

Am I allowed two......Vicar Street Dublin and Millennium Forum, Derry

Which living person do you most admire?

My mother. She has been a very strong influence over the years and has had to deal with a lot of difficult things, but always did her best to look after me and my brothers and sisters.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Sincerity and honesty; I think the worst trait is stinginess.

What would be your motto?

Life is good!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

When I wasn't sure what to do as a career after leaving cert, I listened to Alan Watts. He said, do whatever you would do if money was not the objective. You’ll then put all of your energy into this passion and eventually some day you will make a living from it. Changed my life!!

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I collect feathers because I believe it means that the loved ones we lost are near. Also a cheque which was given to me by Michael D Higgins.....I will never cash it!!

What's the best thing about where you live?

The sense of community and also the canal. There is beautiful wildlife there, especially in spring time.

. . . . and the worst?

The weather.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

If you truly want something, then it is up to you to pursue it. Nobody will hand you your dream.

What do you believe in?

I believe in faith and trying to be a good person.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Life itself is the greatest work of art, how intricate the balance is, is amazing. David Attenborough really showed me how beautiful this world is.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My daughter Nevaeh.

UPCOMING CONCERT DATE

Apr 26, Millennium Forum, Derry

www.danmccabe-music.com/