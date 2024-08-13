Ten Minutes with Dave McKendry

Belfast singer songwriter David McKendry answers our questions

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Naeem, Bon Iver - it's like the whole universe came together to show us what forever sounds like.

Which musician has most influenced you?

When all's said and done Christy Moore gave me my love for storytelling.

How did you get started in music?

Screaming into beer-and-spit-crusted microphones in musty practice rooms for metal bands.

Where are you from / What are your Irish roots?

Belfast, Norn Iron, The North of Ireland, Ireland. Take your pick. Spending my first 28 years on the island would be my roots.

Have you a favourite all-time singer / band?

No. It can change multiple times a day, depending upon my mood. Everything I can believe in.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Audio books and The Blindboy Podcast.

What’s your favourite film?

Maybe Inception. As much for the soundtrack as the rest.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Just put me on the North Coast. And if the North doesn't count, take me west.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

The War of Art, Steven Pressfield

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Kindness.

What would be your motto?

It would be rude not to say, "Just Let Go".

What’s the worst advice you’ve ever been given?

"Trust me."

Have you a favourite quote from a song?

The entirety of Don't Think Twice, It's All Right is a masterpiece.

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

My journal; To Have and Have Not; The Power of Now.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My little travel guitar.

What’s best thing about where you live?

I live in Vienna, s I’d have to say unreal vegan ice cream.

... .and the worst?

The heat.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Ask me at the end.

What do you believe in?

Us.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Us.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

I'm trying really hard to make that myself.