Ten minutes with Irish in the UK TV presenter Martin Logan

TELEVISION presenter Martin Logan worked for Irish TV for many years before launching his own TV show.

He has presented and produced the Irish in the UK TV weekly show for the last five and a half years.

The Galway native also presents a weekly live radio show with his wife Annette on All FM, Out & About Manchester Irish Radio at www.allfm.org.

This week he took time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to?

We are out filming all around the country for our weekly TV show, The Irish in the UK TV, on Sky which is all about our Irish community here in the UK.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Jealous of the Angels by Donna Taggart. It tells a very sad story.

What broadcaster has most influenced you?

Adrian Dunbar. I thought his recent TV programmes about Ireland were fantastic. He really showcased the beauty of different counties.

What are your Irish roots?

I was born in Ballygar, Co. Galway and emigrated to Manchester with my family when I was a young boy. But you never forget your roots and the many happy holidays spent in Ireland with all my cousins.

What’s on your smartphone playlist?

I have a wide variety of music, but Nathan Carter is always there with a new song virtually every month.

What’s your favourite film?

I love comedy films so anything with a bit of humour in puts a smile on my face. Life can be very serious, so we all need a laugh now and again.

What’s your favourite place in Ireland?

Ashford Castle in Cong, Co. Mayo means a lot to me because I went to school for a period of time in Cong. The beauty of the area is just breathtaking, Cong is also the home of the great film The Quiet Man.

Which living person do you most admire?

Being a Manchester United fan I would have to say Alex Ferguson who came from a very humble background to achieve so much. It just proves if you are determined enough, you can achieve most things in life.

What would be your motto?

Live for today.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

Your health is your wealth and don’t you forget it - sang by Philomena Begley.

In terms of inanimate objects what is your most precious possession?

It is so hard to answer this question, but my father’s watch is always very close to me to keep his memory alive and a special letter I received as a boy. It was from my Aunt Helen RIP, giving me all the news about home.

What is the best thing about where you live?

We live on the edge of the countryside with lovely views, great walks and outstanding neighbours.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Always think carefully before making an important decision. Life is so precious, always remember the people around you and never forget your good friends.

What do you believe in?

My faith means everything to me. I believe in St Anthony’s Novena, when we are sick or in difficulty, we pray, so I believe we need faith to get us through.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The Last Supper, it tells such a big story.

Who or what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife Annette, all my family and my many friends.

Catch Martin Logan on Irish in the UK TV here.