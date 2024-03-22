Ten Minutes with Sam Segurado

Irish-Portuguese singer-songwriter Sam Segurado released his album, The Remainder at the end of February. He says he has “continued to evolve his indie-folk roots into a captivating blend of electro-indie-rock with an enigmatic poet’s soul”.

We sat him down and made him answer our queries —

What are you up to?

Making plans for album no. 3.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Morning Theft by Jeff Buckley. Honourable mention to Heavenly Father by Bon Iver, especially that live version with The Staves.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I can't separate Jeff Buckley, Josh Ritter and Justin Vernon. My holy "J" trinity. Jeff for his soul, Josh for his songwriting, and Justin for Bon Iver always being one step ahead of the music I want to make for myself.

How did you get started in music?

The first band I heard where I felt "I want to make music like this" was Evan and Jaron. That feeling is what I've always chased in the artists I love.

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

On my mother's side from Dublin, but my father is from Portugal, and that's where I grew up. I visited Ireland a lot as a child though and even lived here for 5th year, but I always felt like a foreigner in both countries. Probably made it easy enough to pick up and live in Cambridge, Paris and St Petersburg. Not entirely rootless, but easily uprooted.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

My friend James makes the most wonderful playlists, my favourite on his latest one is this three-song run of Into Blue by Dayglow, Iodine by Pinegrove and Which Way The Wind Blows by Anthony Phillips. Dionne by The Japanese House is also a favourite I can't stop going back to.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

The acoustic guitar room upstairs in Music Maker on Exchequer Street, Dublin. The smell that hits you is like walking into a giant acoustic guitar, it's delicious.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Some friends say I look like Tom Hanks, so maybe he can film the ending now in his old age? That way I'll know which path I'm supposed to take in this life.

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

It's a toss-up between lion tamer or salt flat worker.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"I am a railroad track abandoned / With the sunset forgetting I ever happened" from Jeff Buckley's Opened Once is just perfectly sorrowful in the sweetest cadence.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Probably my 1983 Fender Telecaster (the Jeff Buckley model). Had it since I was 16, it's basically an extension of my arm now. Did I mention Jeff Buckley yet?

What do you believe in?

The inherent good in people. Though it's been trying, lately, in this world.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Music, music, music. Seven more albums to go, this is just the beginning.