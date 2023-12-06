Ten minutes with The Púcas on the release of Christmas in Galway

Irish male vocal duo have released their debut Christmas single, Christmas in Galway. The song blends the heart of Irish traditional music with the classic quintessential Christmas sound — jingles and jigs all the way
Fergal O’Hanlon, from Galway, and Adam O’Shea, from Waterford, are longtime friends who came up with the idea for the song while wandering the streets of Galway
What are you up to?
We’re just after releasing our debut single, your new favourite Christmas song, Christmas in Galway.
Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?
Adam: Celine Dion's Alone
Fergal: Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You
Which musician has most influenced you?
Oh there's many Irish artists like Hozier, Sinéad O'Connor and The Pogues. Vocally then we would have to say Celine again.
Who would be in your ideal band?
Freddie Mercury or Tom Jones!
How did you get started in music?
Adam: I got started in music through the world of musical theatre. Watching the musical film Chicago sparked my interest which led me to training at London Studio Centre.
Fergal: Singing in choirs, attending the Performing Arts School of Galway in my teenage years and of course the family sing-songs.
What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?
Christmas in Galway by the Púcas!
Football or art galleries?
Neither ... although the Beckham documentary was lovely now
Opera or vaudeville?
Opera!
What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?
Anything heavy metal, God love us.
What is your favourite place in Ireland?
Adam - West Cork (my dream is to have a cottage there)
Fergal - The Aran Islands on a sunny day is paradise
What would be your motto?
Go with your gut darlin’!
If you were told musicians are no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?
Nashville or maybe to a flamenco bar in Spain
Mozart or Martin Hayes?
Mozart
Which living person do you most admire?
We'll have to go with our mammies on this one
Who will act you when they make a film of your life?
Adam - Hugh Jackman
Fergal - Bradley Cooper
Who will you thank in your Grammy award acceptance speech?
Our parents who supported us big time with this Christmas song.
If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?
Adam - A surgeon
Fergal - A teacher
What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?
Get a real job
Have you a favourite line from a song?
"I have nothing, nothing, nothing!" - Whitney Houston
In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?
Adam - A signet ring
Fergal - My Claddagh ring I got from my parents for my 21st birthday
What’s the best thing about where you live?
Adam - The peace and quiet living by a beach in the countryside (Waterford)
Fergal - Only a hop, skip and a jump to get into Galway City Centre and also living by the sea is lovely (Galway)
. . . . and the worst?
Adam - the peace and quiet
Fergal - Galway traffic ... shockin' altogether
What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?
Keep on going, and try to enjoy the potholes along the way
What gives you the greatest laugh?
Watching Teresa Mannion’s iconic weather video on repeat
What do you believe in?
The Púcas - mischievous spirits if you will
What do you consider the greatest work of art?
Christmas in Galway by The Púcas
or maybe Bohemian Rhapsody. What a tune.
Who/what is the greatest love of your life?
Adam - pizza
Fergal - gluten-Free Pizza
Go to the video www.youtube.com/watch?si=b1yTRHphDPBjRrvl&v=OjSIA7AuWtY&feature=youtu.be