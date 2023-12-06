Ten minutes with The Púcas on the release of Christmas in Galway

Irish male vocal duo have released their debut Christmas single, Christmas in Galway. The song blends the heart of Irish traditional music with the classic quintessential Christmas sound — jingles and jigs all the way

Fergal O’Hanlon, from Galway, and Adam O’Shea, from Waterford, are longtime friends who came up with the idea for the song while wandering the streets of Galway

What are you up to?

We’re just after releasing our debut single, your new favourite Christmas song, Christmas in Galway.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Adam: Celine Dion's Alone

Fergal: Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You

Which musician has most influenced you?

Oh there's many Irish artists like Hozier, Sinéad O'Connor and The Pogues. Vocally then we would have to say Celine again.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Freddie Mercury or Tom Jones!

How did you get started in music?

Adam: I got started in music through the world of musical theatre. Watching the musical film Chicago sparked my interest which led me to training at London Studio Centre.

Fergal: Singing in choirs, attending the Performing Arts School of Galway in my teenage years and of course the family sing-songs.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Christmas in Galway by the Púcas!

Football or art galleries?

Neither ... although the Beckham documentary was lovely now

Opera or vaudeville?

Opera!

What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?

Anything heavy metal, God love us.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Adam - West Cork (my dream is to have a cottage there)

Fergal - The Aran Islands on a sunny day is paradise

What would be your motto?

Go with your gut darlin’!

If you were told musicians are no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

Nashville or maybe to a flamenco bar in Spain

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Mozart

Which living person do you most admire?

We'll have to go with our mammies on this one

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Adam - Hugh Jackman

Fergal - Bradley Cooper

Who will you thank in your Grammy award acceptance speech?

Our parents who supported us big time with this Christmas song.

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Adam - A surgeon

Fergal - A teacher

What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?

Get a real job

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"I have nothing, nothing, nothing!" - Whitney Houston

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Adam - A signet ring

Fergal - My Claddagh ring I got from my parents for my 21st birthday

What’s the best thing about where you live?

Adam - The peace and quiet living by a beach in the countryside (Waterford)

Fergal - Only a hop, skip and a jump to get into Galway City Centre and also living by the sea is lovely (Galway)

. . . . and the worst?

Adam - the peace and quiet

Fergal - Galway traffic ... shockin' altogether

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Keep on going, and try to enjoy the potholes along the way

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Watching Teresa Mannion’s iconic weather video on repeat

What do you believe in?

The Púcas - mischievous spirits if you will

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Christmas in Galway by The Púcas

or maybe Bohemian Rhapsody. What a tune.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Adam - pizza

Fergal - gluten-Free Pizza

Go to the video www.youtube.com/watch?si=b1yTRHphDPBjRrvl&v=OjSIA7AuWtY&feature=youtu.be