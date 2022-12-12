'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads Golden Globe nominations

THE NOMINATIONS for the 2023 Golden Globe awards have been announced, with The Banshees of Inisherin leading with eight nominations.

The nominations were announced at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of the new NBC comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez, and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominations, having received a nod in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, with its lead Colin Farrell also receiving a best performance nomination.

Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson also received nominations in the supporting actress and actor - Musical or Comedy categories respectively.

The film's director and writer Martin McDonagh was also recognised in the best director and best screenplay categories, while its composer Carter Burwell is tipped in the best original score for a motion picture category.

It appears the night of the Golden Globes will be a family affair for the Gleesons, with Brendan's son Domhnall being recognised in the best actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture for television for his role in The Patient.

In the TV mini series, Gleeson plays a serial killer who seeks to curb his homicidal urges by holding his therapist, played by Steve Carrell, hostage.

Banshees comes up against Everything Everywhere All at Once with six nominations, Babylon and The Fabelmans with five each, as well as Elvis with three nominations.

The nominees were voted by 96 members and, for the first time, 103 international voters.

The new voters were recruited from international industry organisations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals.

This voting group represents 62 different countries around the world.

Combined with the current membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.8% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.6% Latinx, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% Black, and 10.1% Middle Eastern.

After being plagued by scandals over a lack of diversity and questionable business practices, the award show is back in person, though it lost its prime Sunday night slot and will instead air on Tuesday, 10 January 10.

A full list of nominations can be found here.