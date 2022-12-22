The Banshees of Inisherin now available to stream on Disney+
Entertainment

The Banshees of Inisherin now available to stream on Disney+

Awards season favourite The Banshees of Inisherin is now available to stream at home on Disney+.

Martin McDonagh’s latest drama movie, which reunites In Bruges stars Colin Farrel and Brendan Gleeson, arrived on the streaming service yesterday.

In the film, Farrell plays the "nice but dull" Pádraic Súilleabháin, who slowly unravels after his lifelong friend Colm Doherty (Gleeson) abruptly decides he no longer wants to be friends with him anymore.

Instead, he wants to devote the rest of his life entirely to making music and forging a legacy for himself.

The pair’s rift soon grows increasingly out of control, and contends with themes like loneliness, ego, death, and depression at the tail end of the civil war in Ireland in 1923.

The film has been receiving plenty of nominations for upcoming awards shows, and received the most for the Golden Globes with eight.

It has also received nine nominations at the Oscar-predicting Critics Choice Awards.

Speaking to Jamie Lee Curtis for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Farrell explained:

"The film was about two friends falling out. Literally one lad saying to another lad, ‘I don’t want to be your friend anymore.’ Today’s culture, you don’t bother sending a text — I believe the kids call it ‘ghosting’ — you just cut the person out. Hard to do that on an island where there’s one pub and one church.

"I understood my character, Pádraic, and where he’s coming from. But I felt such a deep sympathy for the struggle of Brendan’s character and for the lengths that he had to go to find this peace, this solitude, so that he could reckon with his own mortality."

The film also stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, who have both been receiving rave reviews for their supporting roles.

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+ now.

