The weekly quiz

Welcome to the Irish Post weekly quiz, with some questions culled from The Great Irish Quiz Book — see below for details on how to order a copy. And now, on with the quiz!
- What is the county town of Fermanagh?
- How many players from each team are normally on the ice during an ice hockey game?
- How many feet are in a mile?
- Which two consecutive months of the year are named after Roman leaders?
- James Plunkett’s play The Risen People focuses on which incident in 20th-century Irish history?
- The racehorses Arkle and Foinavon were both named after what?
- Which Irish band had hits in Britain in the 1960s including Charmaine, Diane and I Believe?
- Youghal, Co. Cork, stood in for New Bedford, Massachusetts, in which John Huston film based on Herman Melville’s classic novel?
- March 22 is the earliest possible date for what?
- Born in Dublin in 1986, Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan has represented both Ireland and England in which sport?
- Which novel begins: “riverrun, past Eve and Adam’s, from swerve of shore to bend of bay, brings us by a commodius vicus of recirculation back to Howth Castle and Environs.”?
- The actor Joe Yule Jr became known by which Irish-sounding name?
- Which Irish sport most resembles the games of pelota, jai alai and Eton fives?
- Knockboy is the highest mountain in which county?
- How is the event Éirí Amach na Cásca known in English?
- Who directed the film Gangs of New York, about the emergence of Irish gangs in Manhattan in the 19th century?
- New Ireland is an island belonging to which country?
- How is Richard de Clare better known?
- The words of which well-known song, set to a traditional Co. Derry air, were written by English lawyer Frederic Weatherly?
- Which character have Gabriel Byrne, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Liz Hurley and Harvey Keitel all played?
Scroll down for the answers
ANSWERS
- Enniskillen; 2. Six; 3. 5,280; 4. July and August - named after Julius Caesar and Emperor Augustus; 5. The Dublin Lock-Out; 6. Mountains in Scotland; 7. The Bachelors; 8. Moby Dick; 9. Easter Sunday in the Western calendar; 10. Cricket; 11. Finnegans Wake; 12. Mickey Rooney; 13. Court handball; 14. Cork; 15. The Easter Rising; 16. Martin Scorsese; 17. Papua New Guinea; 18. Strongbow; 19. Danny Boy; 20. The Devil (Satan / Lucifer)
The Great Irish Quiz Book has more than 2,000 questions that will put you to the ultimate quizzing test: about Ireland, the world — and everything in between.
The Great Irish Quiz Book costs £9.90 in both print and e-book editions.
To order: shop.irishpost.com/products/the-great-irish-quiz-book