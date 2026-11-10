The weekly quiz

Welcome to the Irish Post weekly quiz, with some questions culled from The Great Irish Quiz Book — see below for details on how to order a copy. And now, on with the quiz!

What is the county town of Fermanagh? How many players from each team are normally on the ice during an ice hockey game? How many feet are in a mile? Which two consecutive months of the year are named after Roman leaders? James Plunkett’s play The Risen People focuses on which incident in 20th-century Irish history? The racehorses Arkle and Foinavon were both named after what? Which Irish band had hits in Britain in the 1960s including Charmaine, Diane and I Believe? Youghal, Co. Cork, stood in for New Bedford, Massachusetts, in which John Huston film based on Herman Melville’s classic novel? March 22 is the earliest possible date for what? Born in Dublin in 1986, Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan has represented both Ireland and England in which sport? Which novel begins: “riverrun, past Eve and Adam’s, from swerve of shore to bend of bay, brings us by a commodius vicus of recirculation back to Howth Castle and Environs.”? The actor Joe Yule Jr became known by which Irish-sounding name? Which Irish sport most resembles the games of pelota, jai alai and Eton fives? Knockboy is the highest mountain in which county? How is the event Éirí Amach na Cásca known in English? Who directed the film Gangs of New York, about the emergence of Irish gangs in Manhattan in the 19th century? New Ireland is an island belonging to which country? How is Richard de Clare better known? The words of which well-known song, set to a traditional Co. Derry air, were written by English lawyer Frederic Weatherly? Which character have Gabriel Byrne, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Liz Hurley and Harvey Keitel all played?

Scroll down for the answers

ANSWERS

Enniskillen; 2. Six; 3. 5,280; 4. July and August - named after Julius Caesar and Emperor Augustus; 5. The Dublin Lock-Out; 6. Mountains in Scotland; 7. The Bachelors; 8. Moby Dick; 9. Easter Sunday in the Western calendar; 10. Cricket; 11. Finnegans Wake; 12. Mickey Rooney; 13. Court handball; 14. Cork; 15. The Easter Rising; 16. Martin Scorsese; 17. Papua New Guinea; 18. Strongbow; 19. Danny Boy; 20. The Devil (Satan / Lucifer)

The Great Irish Quiz Book has more than 2,000 questions that will put you to the ultimate quizzing test: about Ireland, the world — and everything in between.

The Great Irish Quiz Book costs £9.90 in both print and e-book editions.

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