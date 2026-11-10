Birmingham bombing campaigners 'bewildered' by Legacy Bill

FAMILIES bereaved by the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings and Miami Showband massacre survivor Stephen Travers have strongly criticised the government's proposed Northern Ireland legacy laws, including recent comments made by former British army officers.

The controversy comes as the legislation which replaces elements of the previous Conservative government's 2023 Legacy Act continues its passage through Parliament this month. Supporters say it will help victims and promote reconciliation, while critics argue the new laws restrict access to justice and shield state actors from accountability.

In a recent letter to The Sunday Telegraph, four retired army generals warned that the Bill could expose veterans to repeated investigations despite previous findings clearing them of wrongdoing. They argued that historic investigations risk becoming exercises in "blame and retribution" and should only be reopened where there is "new and compelling evidence".

However, victims' families and survivors have rejected those claims, responding directly to their position.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was among the 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, said survivors remain dismayed by the intervention.

"Many victims' families are bewildered that men in such positions can make assumptions about people they neither know nor have met, claiming that victims may get comfort from the Bill," she said.

Mrs Hambleton revealed that campaigners viewed the legislation as an obstacle to truth recovery rather than a route to it, adding: "Our families, along with many others on all sides consider this Bill obscene and believe it should be scrapped."

Paul Bridgewater, whose father Paul Anthony Davies was among those killed in the Tavern in the Town and Mulberry Bush pub blasts, complained that families were still seeking answers almost 52 years later.

"The only way we will ever get to find the truth is through a judge-led public inquiry, not this ridiculous Legacy Bill which is a sham," he said.

Fellow Troubles' survivor Stephen Travers successfully brought legal action in 2021 against the UK Ministry of Defence over collusion issues surrounding the 1975 Miami Showband massacre in rural Co. Down.

He also criticised the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), arguing it could not replace court proceedings.

"Everyone deserves justice and there is no legitimate reason to prevent anyone from accessing the ordinary court system," he said.

Mr Travers argued that the ICRIR was "no substitute for a court hearing", adding that according to former Secretary of State Hilary Benn, those engaging with the body would not have access to information covered by Public Interest Immunity certificates. He said this raised serious questions about whether families seeking the full truth would be able to obtain all relevant information through the new process.

Mr Travers, whose 2025 biography, The Bass Player, was shortlisted for Ireland's An Post Book Awards, revealed that he personally challenged current government figures on matters involving veterans and Troubles survivors.

"When I asked a senior British politician if there was a witch-hunt against the security forces in England, he said, 'there isn't'. So I asked him why the victims of the Birmingham Pub Bombings are being denied a Public Inquiry. He made no answer."

The Labour government rejects accusations that the legislation amounts to an amnesty. Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant has said the Bill is founded on "honesty, candour, the pursuit of justice and most importantly truth".

Ministers insist safeguards will reduce the likelihood of veterans facing repeated investigations. The legislation has passed the House of Commons and now faces further scrutiny in the Lords. It would establish a new legacy commission to investigate Troubles-related deaths, an information recovery body and a dedicated legacy unit within An Garda Síochána in the Irish Republic.