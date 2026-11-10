Stars set to shine at the Irish Post Awards

THE IRISH POST AWARDS take place on Thursday, November 26 at the Grosvenor House Hotel’s spectacular Great Room.

This year's awardees include Dara Ó Briain, Gloria Hunniford, Daniel O’Donnell, Vogue Williams, Angela Scanlon, Emmett J. Scanlan and Brian O’Driscoll, with more to be announced.

Vogue Williams will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Media Award. On My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with comedian Joanne McNally, the pair’s friendship provides the foundation for conversations that turn everyday frustrations into comedy. The podcast has also taken them from the recording studio to the live stage.

Vogue & Amber, meanwhile, brings listeners into the conversation between Vocue and her sister, offering another outlet for her candid, conversational style.

Her television work includes appearances as an entertainment correspondent on ITV’s Lorraine and co-presenting Channel 4’s Renovation Rescue alongside Luke Mabbott.

Away from broadcasting, she has brought her entrepreneurial ambitions to the beauty industry as co-founder of tanning brand Bare by Vogue.

A mother of four, Vogue also shares the demands and pleasures of family life with her audience. That readiness to discuss the ordinary business of a busy household helps explain the connection she has established with viewers and listeners.

The venue

Located on Park Lane in the heart of Mayfair, the five-star Grosvenor House Hotel is well used to hosting royalty, showbusiness icons, international celebrities, captains of industry and the movers and shakers of the film world.

The event will be held in the Grosvenor’s spectacular Great Room, one of the largest ballrooms in Europe and certainly one of the most stylish and impressive.

The hall, which has a history dating back almost 100 years as a venue, is ideal for banqueting and utterly glitzy events.

For more information: www.theirishpostawards.com