Two Irish contestants among cast members for new season of The Apprentice

TWO IRISH contestants are among those vying to win the new season of The Apprentice, with the cast members having just been announced.

Returning for its 17th season, The Apprentice sees eighteen ambitious candidates battle it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.

Irish contestants have always featured on the show, with this year being no exception.

Kildare woman Emma Browne is the first of the Irish contestants taking part in the show.

Explaining her unique selling point, Emma said she is "a highly motivated, results-oriented professional with 5 plus years of hands-on sales experience within diverse, competitive sales environments."

"I have a track record of attracting and winning new clients. If I have an opinion and I think its valid and logical I will say it how it is; I want to ensure we win tasks."

She says her biggest weakness is that she is "extremely competitive", and as for why she deserves Lord Sugar's investment, she says she is "beyond determined".

"I have a uniquely profitable business idea," Emma continued. "I am confident that whether I win the investment from Lord Sugar or not, I am going to make my company one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice. Watch this space."

Kevin D'Arcy is the second of the Irish contestants this year, and started his water sports equipment business during lockdown whilst working his job in the financial services. Now, he is looking to expand his business into the UK market.

"I have not only a strong 10-year career in financial services, but a thriving business I set up on the side that has turned over just under half a million in two years," he said.

"That shows that I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed that sets me apart from the rest.

"It’s gone from strength to strength in Ireland and is now stocked in some of the country’s biggest stores. With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I know we can ride that wave into the UK and beyond..."

The Apprentice returns to BBC One on Thursday 5 January at 9pm.