WATCH: Irish girl's videos 'growing 37,000 frogs' from tadpoles goes viral

A COUNTY Tyrone girl has gone viral for showcasing the growth of almost 40,000 tadpoles in her back garden.

Hannah McSorley has gained an enormous following on video sharing platform TikTok for documenting the growth of her 37,930 tadpoles (No, we don't know how she counted them).

@.baby.frogsLast chance to name another tadpole in the comments ❤️##fyp ##foryou ##xyzbca ##lockdownlife ##houseoftiktok ##froggang ##tadpoles ##frogspawn ##frogs ##viral

♬ Toosie Slide - Drake

In daily updates, Hannah's followers watched her collecting the frogspawn and creating a habitat made with rocks, pond silt and water, and transferring the spawn to their new home when they were getting ready to hatch.

Day by day the spawn grew from embryos into tiny tadpoles, then larger, stronger tadpoles, with the babies now beginning to lose their gills and grow legs and mouths as they prepare to become frogs.

@.baby.frogsI just want to make sure everyone gets a chance to enter🐸❤️ ##foryou ##fyp##frogs ##tadpoles##frogspawn##nature##wildlife ##savethefrogs ##pool ##pond ##viral♬ original sound - .baby.frogs

Hannah plans to set the frogs free in the wild once they've reached maturity, but until then the daily updates will continue, chock-full of interesting frog facts and tips on how to take care of them properly.

The unique documentary has seen Hannah hitting over 7 million likes and gaining 500,000 followers, some who are eager to see the biblical scale of almost 40,000 frogs hopping around her back garden.

While we're loving the videos and think the tadpoles are adorable, for now we think we'll stick to baking to pass the time under lockdown.

You can follow the daily updates on Hannah's TikTok page here.

