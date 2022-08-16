WATCH: trailer released for new Paul Mescal psychological drama 'God's Creatures'

THE FIRST trailer for God's Creatures, a new A24 film starring Normal People star Paul Mescal, has just been released, showing the dark inner workings of an Irish fishing village.

The trailer shows Mescal playing the role of Brian O'Hara, a Donegal fisherman who returns home to his mother Aileen, played by Academy-award nominee Emily Watson, after living abroad in Australia for seven years.

Shortly after his arrival, O'Hara is accused of a crime against a former romantic interest, played by IFTA Rising Star of 2020 Aisling Franciosi.

The story is said to follow Aileen as she is caught between protecting her son or her morals, with a lie she tells to protect him ripping the community and family apart.

The film is directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, and made its debut at Cannes in May where it received positive reviews.

The film currently stands at a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 21 reviews under its belt.

It is also financed by BBC Film, Screen Ireland, and the Western Region Audiovisual Producer's Fund (WRAP).

The film is released on 30 September. Watch the trailer below.