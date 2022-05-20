Westlife announce support acts for Dublin and Cork dates
Entertainment

Westlife announce support acts for Dublin and Cork dates

WESTLIFE HAVE revealed that Sugababes and Soulé will play the opening slots at their shows in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on 8 and 9 July, while Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will support in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on 12 and 13 August.

The concerts are part of Westlife's Wild Dreams Tour, which will also see them play Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.

The band last played Croke Park in 2020 on their Twenty Tour, which sold 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries.

Westlife reformed in 2018 after an eight-year break and have since released two albums, including last year's Wild Dreams.

See More: Cork, Dublin, Wembley Stadium, Westlife

Related

TRAGIC TALES: Why Girl on an Altar star Eileen Walsh loves a Marina Carr play
Entertainment 1 week ago

TRAGIC TALES: Why Girl on an Altar star Eileen Walsh loves a Marina Carr play

By: Fiona Audley

WATCH: Ed Sheeran pulls a pint in Ireland ahead of ten planned gigs
Entertainment 1 month ago

WATCH: Ed Sheeran pulls a pint in Ireland ahead of ten planned gigs

By: Irish Post

Hollywood star Paul Rudd pays surprise visit to Titanic Experience in Cork
Entertainment 1 month ago

Hollywood star Paul Rudd pays surprise visit to Titanic Experience in Cork

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Aidan Gillen joins the cast of Samuel Beckett biopic alongside Gabriel Byrne and Fionn O'Shea
Entertainment 1 day ago

Aidan Gillen joins the cast of Samuel Beckett biopic alongside Gabriel Byrne and Fionn O'Shea

By: Connell McHugh

Aviva Stadium to host 2023 Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals
Sport 1 day ago

Aviva Stadium to host 2023 Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals

By: Connell McHugh

87% of Irish adults have donated to charities in early 2022
News 1 day ago

87% of Irish adults have donated to charities in early 2022

By: Connell McHugh

Toy Show The Musical tickets now on sale
Entertainment 1 day ago

Toy Show The Musical tickets now on sale

By: Irish Post

Derry Girls cast bid farewell to the show following one-hour final episode
Entertainment 1 day ago

Derry Girls cast bid farewell to the show following one-hour final episode

By: Connell McHugh