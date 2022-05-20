Westlife announce support acts for Dublin and Cork dates

WESTLIFE HAVE revealed that Sugababes and Soulé will play the opening slots at their shows in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on 8 and 9 July, while Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will support in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on 12 and 13 August.

The concerts are part of Westlife's Wild Dreams Tour, which will also see them play Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.

We are unbelievably excited to announce special guests for our Dublin and Cork shows. In Dublin we will be joined by @Sugababes and @SouleOfficial and in Cork, @emelisande and @bandwildyouth. We can’t wait to see you this summer!

Final tickets released - On sale now! pic.twitter.com/DZQMGhrZD1 — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 20, 2022

The band last played Croke Park in 2020 on their Twenty Tour, which sold 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries.

Westlife reformed in 2018 after an eight-year break and have since released two albums, including last year's Wild Dreams.