These Baileys Irish cream pancakes are sweet, boozy and seriously easy to make
Food & Drink

These Baileys Irish cream pancakes are sweet, boozy and seriously easy to make

LOOKING FOR a way to add a little kick to the standard pancake recipe? This Bailey’s Irish cream pancake recipe should do the trick.

It’s the perfect fusion of two Irish favourites and, more importantly, it’s seriously easy to make thanks to this inspired recipe from Serious Eats.

So, if sweet and suitably boozy pancakes sound appealing to you, read all for all the info you need.

What you'll need:

  • 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
  • 4 teaspoons of salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 cups  ofmilk
  • 1/3 of a cup plus 1 tablespoon  of Baileys Irish cream
  • 1 3/4 cup of cake flour
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 4 tablespoons of butter (for cooking pancakes and garnish)
  • Maple syrup

These Baileys Irish cream pancakes are sweet, boozy and seriously easy to make.

How to make it:

  1. Whisk butter, sugar, salt, and egg in medium bowl.
  2. Whisk in milk and Irish cream liquor until combined.
  3. Add the flour and baking powder to the bowl. Stir until smooth.
  4. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in large non-stick pan until melted.
  5. Scoop as many 1/4 cup portions of batter into pan as will fit without crowding. Gently spread out into a disc shape.
  6. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip the pancakes over and continue to cook until done, about 1-2 minutes more.
  7. Repeat with remaining batter.
  8. Serve warm with butter and syrup.

See More: Baileys, Baileys Pancakes, Pancake Recipe, Pancakes

Related

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time
Food & Drink 2 months ago

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time

By: Irish Post

Baileys ice cream is the boozy new chocolate dessert treat for adults only
News 3 months ago

Baileys ice cream is the boozy new chocolate dessert treat for adults only

By: Irish post

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked
News 3 months ago

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked

By: Irish post

Latest

Michael Lowry is delighted to have fulfilled his childhood dream after making Ireland debut
Sport 1 hour ago

Michael Lowry is delighted to have fulfilled his childhood dream after making Ireland debut

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Russia are set to be expelled from the World Cup as FIFA hold advanced talks
Sport 18 hours ago

Russia are set to be expelled from the World Cup as FIFA hold advanced talks

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.
Sport 20 hours ago

Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

FAI confirm that Ireland 'will not play against any Russian team at any level' due to Ukraine invasion
Sport 21 hours ago

FAI confirm that Ireland 'will not play against any Russian team at any level' due to Ukraine invasion

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mandatory mask wearing in Ireland ends today
News 23 hours ago

Mandatory mask wearing in Ireland ends today

By: Connell McHugh