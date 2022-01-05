This delicious Guinness Cupcake recipe is the stuff of Irish legend

Guinness isn’t something you would necessarily associate with delicious cupcake recipes, but that could all be about to change.

A real treat for Guinness enthusiasts and baking fans alike, the recipe for these Guinness cupcakes comes via BakingMad.com and is a real treat.

Perfect for almost any occasion whether at Christmas, a relative's birthday or the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, here’s everything you need to make some delicious Guinness Cupcake.

What you’ll need:

For the cupcakes

250ml Guinness

250g Butter (unsalted) (softened)

400g Unrefined golden caster sugar

2 Egg(s) (free range) (large)

1 tsp Vanilla extract

140mlButtermilk

280g Plain white flour

2 tsp Bicarbonate of soda

0.5 tsp Baking powder

3 tbsp Cocoa powder

For the icing

50g Butter (unsalted) (softened)

300g Icing sugar

125g Cream cheese (full fat)

How to make it:

1. Start by preheating the oven to oven to 170°C (150°C fan, gas mark 3), then line a cupcake tin with 12 cases.

2. Pour the appropriate amount of Guinness into a saucepan and not a drop more. Add the butter then put the mixture on a gentle heat and tire until the butter has melted. Take the mix off the heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar before stirring again.

3. Meanwhile, in another bowl, mix the eggs, buttermilk and vanilla extract together and then add to the Guinness and cocoa mixture in the saucepan.

4. Sift the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda together into a large bowl. Grab the saucepan mix and add that to the large bowl. Next, mix until all the ingredients are well combined. You may need a hand-held mixer for this job.

5. Once you are happy with the mixture, spoon into the 12 cupcake cases you have prepared. Make sure they are around two thirds full to leave room for when the mixture expands.

6. Bake for 25 minutes. You can test your cupcakes’ readiness using a skewer. Poke a small hold in one cake – if it comes out clean they are good to go. Once baked, leave the cakes to stand on some cooling wire.

7. Mix the butter and icing into a smooth mix before adding the cream cheese to give your frosting mix a light and fluffy texture. Spoon the mixture onto the cooled-off cakes and use the back of a spoon to shape.

Congratulations – you’ve just made your first batch of Guinness Cupcakes. Maybe you should have a drink to celebrate?