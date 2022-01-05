This delicious Guinness Cupcake recipe is the stuff of Irish legend
Food & Drink

This delicious Guinness Cupcake recipe is the stuff of Irish legend

Guinness isn’t something you would necessarily associate with delicious cupcake recipes, but that could all be about to change.

A real treat for Guinness enthusiasts and baking fans alike, the recipe for these Guinness cupcakes comes via BakingMad.com and is a real treat.

Perfect for almost any occasion whether at Christmas, a relative's birthday or the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, here’s everything you need to make some delicious Guinness Cupcake.

 

What you’ll need:

For the cupcakes

250ml Guinness

250g Butter (unsalted) (softened)

400g Unrefined golden caster sugar

2 Egg(s) (free range) (large)

1 tsp Vanilla extract

140mlButtermilk

280g Plain white flour

2 tsp Bicarbonate of soda

0.5 tsp Baking powder

3 tbsp Cocoa powder

 

 

For the icing

50g Butter (unsalted) (softened)

300g Icing sugar

125g Cream cheese (full fat)

 

How to make it:

1. Start by preheating the oven to oven to 170°C (150°C fan, gas mark 3), then line a cupcake tin with 12 cases.

2. Pour the appropriate amount of Guinness into a saucepan and not a drop more. Add the butter then put the mixture on a gentle heat and tire until the butter has melted. Take the mix off the heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar before stirring again.

3. Meanwhile, in another bowl, mix the eggs, buttermilk and vanilla extract together and then add to the Guinness and cocoa mixture in the saucepan.

4. Sift the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda together into a large bowl. Grab the saucepan mix and add that to the large bowl. Next, mix until all the ingredients are well combined. You may need a hand-held mixer for this job.

5. Once you are happy with the mixture, spoon into the 12 cupcake cases you have prepared. Make sure they are around two thirds full to leave room for when the mixture expands.

 

 

6. Bake for 25 minutes. You can test your cupcakes’ readiness using a skewer. Poke a small hold in one cake – if it comes out clean they are good to go. Once baked, leave the cakes to stand on some cooling wire.

7. Mix the butter and icing into a smooth mix before adding the cream cheese to give your frosting mix a light and fluffy texture. Spoon the mixture onto the cooled-off cakes and use the back of a spoon to shape.

Congratulations – you’ve just made your first batch of Guinness Cupcakes. Maybe you should have a drink to celebrate?

See More: Guinness, Guinness Recipe, Irish Food, Irish Recipe, Irish Sweets, Newslettertop

Related

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time
Food & Drink 2 weeks ago

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time

By: Irish Post

This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs
News 4 weeks ago

This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs

By: Irish Post

This Beef and Guinness Stew recipe is the perfect way to warm yourself up this Winter
Food & Drink 1 month ago

This Beef and Guinness Stew recipe is the perfect way to warm yourself up this Winter

By: Irish Post

Latest

7 essential Irish New Year traditions
News 11 minutes ago

7 essential Irish New Year traditions

By: Irish Post

Son of Irish singer Bridie Gallagher remembers 'The Girl from Donegal' on tenth anniversary of her death
Entertainment 35 minutes ago

Son of Irish singer Bridie Gallagher remembers 'The Girl from Donegal' on tenth anniversary of her death

By: Fiona Audley

Political leaders attend funeral of Fianna Fáil stalwart Chris Wall
News 5 hours ago

Political leaders attend funeral of Fianna Fáil stalwart Chris Wall

By: Fiona Audley

Pep Guardiola Would Have Loved Stephen Ireland says Jack Grealish
Sport 18 hours ago

Pep Guardiola Would Have Loved Stephen Ireland says Jack Grealish

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Detectives offer £30k reward for information on 30th anniversary of police officer's murder
News 19 hours ago

Detectives offer £30k reward for information on 30th anniversary of police officer's murder

By: Fiona Audley