Jamaican Guinness Punch: How to make the sweet and boozy cocktail that is perfect for to weather

While Guinness is not normally associated with being a thirst-quenching summer drink, it certainly can be put in various cocktails and recipes to make the perfect sunshine beverage.

Jamaican Guinness Punch is a Carribean recipe that takes Ireland's favourite drink and gives it a sweet new taste while retaining the creamy texture Guinness is renowend for.

It's quick and easy to make, requiring just six ingredients, and if St Patrick's Day is sunny this year (fingers crossed!) it's the perfect cocktail to have while sitting out in your garden.

This recipe is from AYouniqueJourney -- you can check out their website and more recipes here.

So without further ado... here's how to make Jamaican Guinness Punch.

What you'll need:

One bottle of Guinness Extra Stout

1 cup of whole milk

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup of Sweetened Condensed Milk

Whipped cream to garnish (Optional)

How to make it:

Pour the Guinness, milk vanilla extract and condensed milk and blend together. Add the cinnamon and nutmeg and blend again before tasting with a spoon, adjusting for sweetness with more condensed milk if necessary. Pour the mixture into large jug, cover with a lid and allow to chill in the refrigerator. Or-- if you don't want to wait-- pour the mixture straight into a glass over ice. Garnish with whipped cream and grated nutmeg, serve and enjoy!

You can also watch a video of how to make Guinness Punch from TikTok user @spicedroots here.