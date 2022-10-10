Recipe: Embrace Autumn with this mouth-watering Irish blackberry and apple pie

THERE IS nothing better than the smell of a homemade apple pie baking away in the oven-- except maybe for an apple and blackberry pie baking away in the oven.

With Autumn currently in full swing, there's an upside to the darker evenings and colder days-- apples and blackberries are abundant, and the two sweet fruits blend perfectly in this mouthwatering Irish pie.

Food Ireland shared their delicious recipe on their website, and we're here to teach you how to make it.

So without further ado...

Irish Blackberry and Apple Pie

What you'll need:

2 cups of cream flour

1/2 cup of Kerrygold butter

A pinch of salt

Ice water

3 cups of fresh blackberries

3 cups of apples, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup of sugar

For the pastry:

2 tablespoons of cream flour

2 tablespoons of Kerrygold butter

How to make it: