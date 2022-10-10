Recipe: Embrace Autumn with this mouth-watering Irish blackberry and apple pie
THERE IS nothing better than the smell of a homemade apple pie baking away in the oven-- except maybe for an apple and blackberry pie baking away in the oven.

With Autumn currently in full swing, there's an upside to the darker evenings and colder days-- apples and blackberries are abundant, and the two sweet fruits blend perfectly in this mouthwatering Irish pie.

Food Ireland shared their delicious recipe on their website, and we're here to teach you how to make it.

So without further ado...

Irish Blackberry and Apple Pie

What you'll need:

  • 2 cups of cream flour
  • 1/2 cup of Kerrygold butter
  • A pinch of salt
  • Ice water
  • 3 cups of fresh blackberries
  • 3 cups of apples, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 cup of sugar

For the pastry:

  • 2 tablespoons of cream flour
  • 2 tablespoons of Kerrygold butter

How to make it:

  1. Mix the Cream flour (2 cups), Irish butter (1/2 cup) and ice water and allow to chill
  2. Take half the pastry and line a 9" tin plate with the mixture before allowing to chill again
  3. Mix the fresh blackberries, peeled and sliced apples together with the cream flour (2 tablespoons) and a pinch of salt, dot it with Irish butter (2 tablespoons), add it to the tin plate and allow to chill again
  4. Roll out the second half of the pastry and place it over the mixed fruit -- dampen the edges with water to ensure proper sealing first
  5. Carefully prick the top of the pie to allow steam to escape while baking
  6. Place the pie plate on a baking sheet to catch any juices which might escape
  7. Bake at 220 degrees Celcius (425 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes
  8. After 15 minutes, reduce the heat to 190C (375F)
  9. Continue baking for 20-30 minutes or until top is nicely browned
  10. Serve with a dollop of cream or custard and enjoy!

