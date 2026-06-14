FAI accused of taking "cowards' way out" after confirming Ireland will host Israel at neutral venue

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF IRELAND (FAI) has been accused of taking the "cowards' way out" after moving its home Nations League game against Israel to a neutral venue where it will be played behind closed doors.

The organisation Irish Sport for Palestine has spearheaded a campaign called Stop the Game, backed by the likes of former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, urging the FAI to forfeit the fixtures.

However, the association confirmed on Friday that the games will go ahead, saying forfeiting the game would have 'a profound impact on the whole of Irish football'.

It also justified the decision to move the fixture from Dublin, citing 'operational challenges' after consulting with An Garda Síochána.

However, Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Sport, Joanna Byrne TD, called the FAI's decision 'hollow and self-serving' and accused the association of ignoring 'the growing discontent among the Irish public'.

FAI 'understands and respects views'

Earlier this year, Ireland was drawn in Group B3 of the 2026/27 Nations League along with Israel, Austria and Kosovo.

It is scheduled to play Israel away on September 27 at a neutral venue due to the conflict with Palestine and was due to host the home fixture on October 4.

However, the FAI said on Friday that UEFA had accepted its request to host the latter game overseas at a neutral venue and behind closed doors.

"Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium," read a statement.

"The Association thanks An Garda Síochána for their support and advice over recent months and states that the decision to relocate to a neutral venue is one that has been considered an appropriate course of action by the FAI Board with the support of UEFA.

"The Association understands and respects the views expressed by players and staff, supporters, its members, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to this fixture."

The FAI said forfeiting the games would cost it six points and possible relegation to League C of the Nations League as well as hindering its chances of qualifying for Euro 2028.

It also said its UEFA and FIFA rankings could be negatively affected and that there could be broader consequences for Irish football, such as reduced capacity to support clubs, leagues, players and staff.

The association added that it had been in communication with the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), who said it respected the FAI's decision.

A statement from the PFA shared by the FAI said it thanked its Irish counterpart for its 'support of the rights of the Palestinian people and Palestinian athletes'.

It added: "The Palestinian Football Association also affirms its respect for the decision made by the Football Association of Ireland within the framework of its sporting and international obligations, in a manner that enables it to continue fulfilling its noble mission of serving football and promoting the values of justice, solidarity, and mutual respect."

'Game should not be played anywhere'

Ms Byrne — who claimed she was urged to resign as co-chair of Drogheda United earlier this year over her criticism of the FAI and Israel — accused the association of ignoring the Irish public and football community.

"Today's hollow and self-serving statement from the FAI shows that while they have heard the growing discontent among the Irish public, predictably they have clearly not listened to it," she said

"The board of the FAI has acted unilaterally without consultation with the association's own members, who on this day two weeks ago submitted enough signatures to call an EGM to discuss the call to Stop the Game.

"A fortnight on, and no date has been provided by the board for this EGM to take place.

"Moving these games to a neutral venue — locking out Irish supporters in the process — is the cowards' way out.

"Not only should this match not be played in Ireland, it should not be played anywhere while a genocide in Palestine is ongoing.

"The daily slaughter of Palestinian people, including footballers, cannot be ignored. Not by the Irish government and not by the FAI."

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