From Australia to America, the countries with the biggest Irish communities

MILLIONS of people around the world claim Irish heritage. It may be a small island, but its people have left an outsized footprint across the world.

Generations of emigrants, driven by the search for a new or better life, have helped create Irish communities on nearly each and every continent.

North America – United States

The US is home to the world's largest population of Irish descendants, with more than 38m Americans claiming Irish ancestry.

While many might think New York or Massachusetts take the top spot, surprisingly New Hampshire is the most Irish state by population share.

Around one in five residents there claim Irish roots.

Canada also has a big Irish diaspora, with 4.4 million people reporting Irish ancestry in its 2021 Census.

Europe – Britain

Britain has one of the world's largest Irish populations, with an estimated 6m people claiming to have at least one Irish parent or grandparent.

Hundreds of years of emigration have created a blending of cultural and familial ties.

Britain is also home to the largest Irish-born community outside Ireland.

Oceania – Australia

In Australia more than 2.4m people reported Irish ancestry in the 2021 Census.

Irish ancestry is one of the most commonly reported backgrounds in the country.

Irish emigrants have been arriving in Australia since it was first colonised in the late 1700s.

South America – Argentina

Argentina is home to around half a million people of Irish descent, making it the largest Irish-descended community outside the English-speaking world.

Irish emigrants arrived in South America during the 19th century and established communities across the country, many as sheep farmers outside the nation's capital.

One of the most famous people linking the two nations is William Brown, a County Mayo man who became the founder of the Argentine Navy.

Africa – South Africa

South Africa has a long-standing Irish connection, with estimates that slightly more than 100,000 people can trace their ancestry back to Ireland.

Irish migration to the region dates back to the late 18th century, with many arrivals settling in South Africa during the 19th century.

Today, the embassy estimates that there are just over 30,000 Irish passport holders in the country.

Asia – No clear frontrunner

For Asia it’s a bit harder, as there’s no reliable, comparable data across the continent.

India and China both have historical connections with Ireland, while Irish people can be found living and working across countries like Japan, Singapore and the Emirates.

There are estimated to be 12,000-14,000 Irish people currently in the UAE.

What about Antarctica?

There is no permanent civilian population in Antarctica.

But it has had some famous Irish visitors over the years, including Sir Ernest Shackleton, who was born in County Kildare, and more recently Pat Falvey, the Kerry man who led the first Irish expedition to the South Pole in 2008.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today