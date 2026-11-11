Ten Minutes with the musician Whozyerman?

WHOZYERMAN? is the solo guise of Waterford musician Paul Savage, formerly frontman of O Emperor. The band signed off in memorable fashion in March 2019, winning the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for their final album, Jason, on the night of their farewell performance.

Savage subsequently took a more solitary route, releasing his debut solo album, Blink, in 2022. Its blend of electronics, psychedelia and bedroom pop established a musical identity beyond his former band.

His second Whozyerman? album, Belly of the Beast, released on October 23, brings other musicians into the picture, with piano helping to reshape his songwriting. Across ten tracks, Savage draws on chance encounters and imagined characters, exploring ambition, frustration and everyday absurdity. Single ‘A Simple Sharp Act’ takes a particularly dark turn: its fictional protagonist murders her partner, then heads out for karaoke. The album is available on vinyl and through Bandcamp.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Probably anything by Ed Sheeran.

Which musician has most influenced you?

It’s always changing, but probably at the moment it would be Broadcast or Robert Wyatt.

How did you get started in music?

When I was about 12, I got a guitar. Then, in secondary school, I formed a band with other people in my music class, which eventually became O Emperor.

Where are you from?

Originally from Waterford but living in Dublin now.

How would you describe your work?

Droll, colourful psych-pop.

What’s on your playlist at the minute?

Lots of Kevin Ayers, Deradoorian, Broadcast, A S Fanning and Arborist.

What would be your motto?

“You did this to yourself — now you’d better deal with it!”

What is your favourite place?

Inside my mind or, if that’s not doing it for me, maybe a park.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Probably my newly purchased Nord keyboard.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

My neighbour always takes my bins in after the binman has been.

… and the worst?

The seagulls shitting on my car.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Once Upon a Time in the West — Ennio Morricone.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Don’t make me choose between my wife and my newly purchased Nord keyboard.