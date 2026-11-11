Ireland's favourite dogs compared to America's

FROM French Bulldogs in America to Dachshunds in Ireland, the most popular dog breeds on either side of the Atlantic show some interesting differences.

Dogs have long been considered part of the family, but which ones people get can vary region to region and country to country.

New figures from the American Kennel Club (AKC) show that the French Bulldog remains America's most popular dog, while Irish data from Dogs.ie show a lot of love for Dachshunds, Golden Retrievers and different crossbreeds.

America's top five dog breeds

According to the AKC's 2025 rankings, the French Bulldog has held on to the number one position for the fourth year in a row.

The breed ended the Labrador Retriever's 30 year reign at the top of the American rankings in 2022.

Labradors have not fallen far and now come in second place, while Golden Retrievers remain firmly in third.

German Shepherds take fourth place, with Dachshunds rounding out the American top five.

The little dogs, with their distinctive long bodies and short legs, have been climbing the rankings in recent years.

Ireland's top five dog breeds

In Ireland, Dogs.ie data for 2024 paints a slightly different picture.

Dachshunds came first and attracted more than 470,000 views since January 2024 on their website.

Golden Retrievers followed in second place, with more than 431,000 views, while Labradors came third with over 370,000.

Cockapoos, which are a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, took fourth place, while French Bulldogs completed the top five.

So, how do the two countries compare?

There are obviously some clear crossovers on the lists.

Golden Retrievers and Labradors are among the most popular choices in both, where they have a reputation as loyal, friendly and intelligent.

Dachshunds are also clearly loved by both countries.

Their rise into the American top five mirrors that across Ireland and Britain.

Although the Irish Dachshund Club was set up in 1932, they did not hit the top 5 spot until the late 2010s.

The biggest difference is the French Bulldog.

While it holds the crown in America, it sits in fifth place in the Irish website's rankings.

Ireland also appears to have a lot more love for crossbreeds, with Cockapoos making the top five.

This differs with the American AKC list, which ranks purebred dogs.

Whether it's a Dachshund, a Golden Retriever or a Cockapoo, one thing is clear: both Irish and Americans have plenty of love for their four-legged friends.

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