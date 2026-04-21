Public opinion sought on upgrade of site of one of Ireland’s bloodiest battles

THE Irish public is being asked for their opinions on plans to upgrade an historic site where one of the nation’s bloodiest battles occurred.

Galway County Council is calling for views on plans to upgrade the existing facilities at the Battle of Aughrim Visitor Centre in the village of Aughrim.

The centre is located on the site of one of the most significant and bloodiest battles in Irish history, between the forces of William of Orange, James II and Louis XIV.

The local authority is undertaking a feasibility study into the proposed upgrade of the centre which commemorates the 1691 battle in which an estimated 35,000 soldiers from eight European nations took part.

Often referred to as ‘Ireland’s Gettysburg’, the Battle of Aughrim took place on July 12, 1691 during the closing stages of the Williamite-Jacobite War.

The Williamite forces, led by Dutch General Godert de Ginkell, defeated the Jacobite army, who were loyal to James II and commanded by French General Marquis de Saint-Ruth.

The battle marked a decisive turning point in the Williamite War in Ireland, and is estimated to have claimed around 5,000 lives - making it the highest loss of life in any single battle on Irish soil.

Galway Council has employed consultants to carry out a feasibility study into enhancing visitor facilities at the site, which they hope to transform into a “sustainable, accessible and educational heritage attraction”.

As part of the process, the consultants want to engage with the local community and hear views on the proposed development.

In order to do that they will hold a drop-in information session at the centre on April 29, from 11am to 1pm.

“Upgrading the visitor experience at this important heritage attraction will bring the Aughrim story to a wider national and international audience and will deliver a boost to the local economy in the East Galway area,” Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor David Collins, said this week.

“I urge local people and other stakeholders to come and meet the consultants at the centre on Wednesday, 29 April.”

Chief Executive of Galway County Council, Liam Conneally believes the project will significantly enhance the visitor experience.

“We are excited about enhancing the overall visitor experience at this important heritage attraction,” he said.

“With the support of key stakeholders, including the local community and elected members, our plan is to upgrade the interpretive centre and bring to life the story of one of the most important battlefields in this region,” he added.

The project is being co-funded by the Government of Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and the European Union through the EU Just Transition Fund.

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