Community shares sadness over closure of popular Irish pub in London

THE Irish community in London has shared its sadness this week after a popular pub which held regular trad music sessions was closed suddenly.

Highgate-based watering hole Brendan the Navigator announced on June 2 that it has been forced to close “with immediate effect”.

In a statement on their social media accounts they confirmed that their landlord had taken back the premises.

“It is with sadness that we have to inform you our pub is now closed with immediate effect,” they said.

“Despite looking very promising as late as last night our landlord has seen fit to take the premises from us suddenly,” they added.

“We are squeezed out as a result.”

Opened in April 2021, and run by John Rynne, the pub on Highgate Hill is named after an Irish saint.

Born in Tralee, Co. Kerry in AD484, St Brendan would go on to undertake a seven-year voyage from Ireland to what many believe was America, prior to Christopher Columbus’ arrival there, which won him his ‘Navigator’ title.

Since its launch the pub has become a popular location for the local community as well as the Irish community, with regular traditional music sessions taking place there every week.

Karen Ryan, Director of the annual Return to London Town Festival, said the news would bring sadness to “all the community who love this pub”.

“Tell us anything we can do to help Brendan navigate a new home,” she added.

Pub regular Elizabeth Start said she was “so sorry" to read of the pub's closure.

“The pub was so welcoming and I have learnt so much about Irish music from all the musicians I have met at your sessions,” she added.

Fellow pub-goer Maria Carty said the pub was a place where she always “felt safe”.

“So so sorry to hear this news,” she said.

“This pub was one place where I knew as a lady I could go to alone, or in company and feel safe,” she added.

“The staff were always welcoming and the music brilliant.

“I really wish you to find somewhere even better as it’s not about the bricks and mortar it’s about the people you are.”

The Brendan the Navigator team have said they will now be looking for new premises.

“We did our best to create a nice, friendly pub and believe we had nearly gotten there,” they said.

“We are sincerely grateful to all our lovely staff, friends and customers, to all the musicians, singers, dancers and furry friends whom we were privileged to serve and to the wonderful community of Highgate and Archway,” they added.

“We are down but hopefully some of us are not out and we are on the lookout for a fair-trading location for Brendan to Navigate to. Fingers crossed.”

London-based Irish artist Jonathan O’Dea has suggested they find a spot closer to his side of the capital.

“We need a good Irish pub in Walthamstow,” he suggested in a post on social media.

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