IN PICTURES: How Ireland marked the anniversary of the Easter Rising 1916

COMMEMORATIONS took place in Ireland over the weekend marking the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

A state commemoration was held outside the General Post Office (GPO) in Dublin's O'Connell Street, where President Catherine Connolly laid a wreath.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill were all in attendance at the event, which took place on Easter Sunday, April 5.

“Today, we gather to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising and remember those who lost their lives,” the Taoiseach said.

Hundreds of members of the Irish Defence Forces took part in the proceedings, where the proclamation was read by Capt Eva Houlihan.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee, Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were also in attendance.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event…

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