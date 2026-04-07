Irish Post Shop
IN PICTURES: How Ireland marked the anniversary of the Easter Rising 1916
Irish History

IN PICTURES: How Ireland marked the anniversary of the Easter Rising 1916

COMMEMORATIONS took place in Ireland over the weekend marking the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

A state commemoration was held outside the General Post Office (GPO) in Dublin's O'Connell Street, where President Catherine Connolly laid a wreath.

President Catherine Connolly lays a wreath during the State Commemoration to mark the Anniversary of the 1916 Rising on Easter Sunday (Pics: Rolling News)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill were all in attendance at the event, which took place on Easter Sunday, April 5.

“Today, we gather to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising and remember those who lost their lives,” the Taoiseach said.

Hundreds of members of the Irish Defence Forces took part in the proceedings, where the proclamation was read by Capt Eva Houlihan.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee, Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were also in attendance.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event…

Fine Gael Minister for Defence Helen McEntee stands with members of the Irish defences forces during the ceremony

Taoiseach Micheál Martin watches on as members of the Irish defence forces take part in the ceremony

President Catherine Connolly greets Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the event

An Air Corps fly past took place during the state commemoration

President Catherine Connolly greets members of the public during the event

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Niell pictured with the 1916 Proclamation after it was read by Captain Eva Houlihan during the event

The 1916 Proclamation was read by Captain Eva Houlihan from the Irish defences forces

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: 1916, Commemorations, Dublin, Easter Rising

Related
Irish History 3 years ago

James Connolly — a national and international hero

By: Paul Donovan

Irish History 4 years ago

New evidence reveals why RIC constable Charles McGee was killed in 1916 Easter Monday attack

By: Mal Rogers

Irish History 1 week ago

The quiet legacy of Ireland’s cillíní

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Entertainment 3 days ago

Adam Clayton fronts new film on Ireland’s showband era

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 days ago

Hazel O’Connor exhibition celebrates remarkable life and resilience

By: Irish Post

Travel 4 days ago

Alpine calm in a valley in Austria

By: James Ruddy

Football 4 days ago

Capacity crowd expected when Man Utd face Leeds at Dublin’s Croke Park

By: Fiona Audley

Business 4 days ago

Manna drone delivery firm plans US expansion following successful funding round

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 days ago

Northern Ireland's Justice Minister visits police station targeted in ‘abhorrent’ attack

By: Fiona Audley