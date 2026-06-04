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Qatar squad get special send off as they head for World Cup via Dublin Airport
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Qatar squad get special send off as they head for World Cup via Dublin Airport

QATAR’S national football team have made their way to the US to take part in this month’s World Cup tournament.

The squad made their way to Los Angeles via Dublin Airport, where they boarded a “special Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER aircraft adorned with a unique FIFA livery” a spokesperson for the airport confirmed this week.

Despite Ireland failing to qualify for the international football tournament, the island will still see some of the action, with Dublin Airport connecting thousands of football fans in Europe and the UK with the competition in the US.

Qatar's national squad made their way to the US via Dublin Airport

“Ireland may not be competing at this summer’s World Cup, but Dublin Airport will still be helping fans get to the action,” Dublin Airport spokesperson Graeme McQueen said.

“We are expecting thousands of football supporters from across the UK and continental Europe to connect through Dublin Airport on their way to support their teams, utilising the 200+ weekly flights to more than 20 cities in North America that Dublin Airport has to offer this summer, as well as our US Preclearance facilities, which enable passengers to complete US immigration and customs checks before departure, making arrival in the United States faster and more convenient,” he explained.

“We're already starting to see fans heading stateside and the flow of passengers is set to pick up pace this week ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11,” he added.

“In particular, we're expecting to see lots of Scottish and English fans heading to the US, as well as fans from the likes of the Netherlands, Spain and France.

“Last Saturday morning also saw Dublin Airport facilitate the departure of the Qatar national squad, who set off for Los Angeles aboard a special Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER aircraft adorned with a unique FIFA livery.”

The airport is expecting to record its busiest summer ever this year, with additional traffic due to the World Cup set to drive passenger numbers up to more than 11 million between June and the end of August.

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See More: Dublin Airport, Ireland, Qatar, World Cup

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