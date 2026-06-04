Irish Post Shop
Youths arrested after cannabis and e-scooter seized in Dublin park
News

Youths arrested after cannabis and e-scooter seized in Dublin park

THREE youths have been arrested in Dublin after Garda seized a bag full of cannabis and an electric scooter.

The incident happened in the Coultry Park area of Ballymun last night.

“Gardaí attached to the Drugs unit in Ballymun were on a proactive beat in the Coultry Park area of Ballymun, when they observed a youth acting suspicious,” the police force said in a statement.

Cannabis worth £1840 was found in a shopping bag

“Gardaí approached this youth and he took off on a e-scooter and drove around the area in a dangerous manner,” they added.

Officers watched the youngster and stopped him a short time later with two other juveniles.

“A shopping bag was found next to these three youths with €1,840 worth of cannabis in it,” the Garda spokesperson confirmed.

An e-scooter was also seized

“All three youths were arrested and will be dealt with under the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme,” they added.

The e-scooter was also seized.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Arrests, Cannabis, Dublin, E-bike

Related
News 2 weeks ago

Teens arrested over serious assault which left man in ‘critical condition’

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Three arrested in connection with William Delaney murder investigation released without charge

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Fourth person arrested in connection with Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance and murder

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Stephen McCullagh gets life for 'shockingly violent' murder of pregnant partner Natalie McNally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 1 day ago

Gael Londain to host inaugural schools' Gaelic football tournament

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Man who fled to Ireland after fatally stabbing another man in Leeds is jailed for 14 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Councillor urges witnesses to come forward after death of man who swam across Liffey following alleged assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Culture 1 day ago

Student wins prize for ‘groundbreaking research’ on censorship in postcolonial Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

‘Historic moment’ as Ireland’s National Archives get new home

By: Fiona Audley