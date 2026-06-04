Youths arrested after cannabis and e-scooter seized in Dublin park

THREE youths have been arrested in Dublin after Garda seized a bag full of cannabis and an electric scooter.

The incident happened in the Coultry Park area of Ballymun last night.

“Gardaí attached to the Drugs unit in Ballymun were on a proactive beat in the Coultry Park area of Ballymun, when they observed a youth acting suspicious,” the police force said in a statement.

“Gardaí approached this youth and he took off on a e-scooter and drove around the area in a dangerous manner,” they added.

Officers watched the youngster and stopped him a short time later with two other juveniles.

“A shopping bag was found next to these three youths with €1,840 worth of cannabis in it,” the Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“All three youths were arrested and will be dealt with under the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme,” they added.

The e-scooter was also seized.

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