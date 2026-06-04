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British police launch manhunt for escaped prisoner who has links across island of Ireland
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British police launch manhunt for escaped prisoner who has links across island of Ireland

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who has escaped form a prison in Warrington.

Daniel Buckley was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton on the morning of Saturday, May 30.

Cheshire Police has launched a public appeal calling for anyone who have may have seen the 37-year-old to call 999.

Buckley, who has links to the Fallowfield and Openshaw areas in Manchester, also has links in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Daniel Buckley has escaped from a prison in Warrington

He is described as being 5’ 10” tall, of a medium build, with dark hair, and was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey jacket, black joggers, grey Nike trainers and was carrying a white shopping bag when last seen.

“Officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace the 37-year-old, and they are urging anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but to call Cheshire Police on 999 quoting IML-2340086,” they added.

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See More: Daniel Buckley, Escaped, Ireland, Manchester, Prisoner, Warrington

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