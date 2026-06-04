Tools worth €100k found hidden in wheelie bins following construction site burglary

GARDAÍ have recovered tools worth €100k following a burglary at a construction site in Dublin.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 3) the Dublin branch of the force confirmed.

“Yesterday in the early hours of the morning, Gardaí received a report of a burglary that had taken place at a construction site in Dublin 18,” they said in a statement.

“A large quantity of electrical tools had been taken from locked storage units within the site,” they added.

“The estimated value was €100k.”

Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region East unit launched an investigation with support from the Garda Air Support Unit and the use of CCTV footage.

“Gardaí also covered a large area on foot, where they found wheelie bins in a wasteland a distance from the scene,” the force confirmed.

“These bins contained a large quantity of electrical tools which matched the description of those stolen,” they explained.

“The tools were brought to a local Garda Station where they will be itemised and photographed.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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