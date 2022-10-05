Adare Manor voted the world's best resort by Condé Nast Traveller

ADARE MANOR in Co. Limerick has been voted the best resort in the world by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

The renowned publication has announced the winners of its Readers' Choice Awards 2022, which are now in its 35th year.

Adare Manor beat out renowned resorts around the world to secure its top spot in the list of Best Resorts in the World, including the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, which came in at no. 2, and Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa in Trancoso, Brazil, which nabbed the no. 3 spot.

"Trappings of heavy velvet and armor, superbly polished floors, and the satisfying crunch of a well-raked gravel drive are present," the magazine wrote about the manor.

"Yet this is a thoroughly modern reinvention of a country escape—draft excluders be gone, with airtight double glazing and lashings of hot water in a tub overlooking a waterfall on the River Maigue.

"An eye-opening afternoon of falconry, including an introduction to mesmerizing owls large and small, is fueled by an open-faced grilled-prawn sandwich and a glass of Sancerre worthy of Adare’s recent Michelin Sommelier award, served fireside in the stained-glass Gallery.

"This is a welcoming place without pretension—a remarkably understated lobby and check-in is pleasantly filled with a congenial mix of world travelers, in- and-outbound from Shannon’s international airport only 30 minutes away."

This year, over 240,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers cast their votes and shared their recent travel knowledge of the world's top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruises, and more.

Dublin’s The Westbury has also been voted as the best hotel in Ireland, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

The top 10 resorts in the world according to readers of Condé Nast are: