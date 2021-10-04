This Authentic Irish Apple Cake recipe looks absolutely delicious

APPLES are the staple of any countryside. And Ireland has a lot of countryside.

This delightful looking recipe is an Irish class, as the name suggests.

It's the kind that would be made throughout the apple harvest season all over Ireland, where every farmhouse would have their own personal variation.

It's a classic apple cake, warmly spiced with cinnamon, and goes great with custard. Perfect with a cup of tea or coffee in the morning.

So if you fancy a little bit of the Irish countryside in your kitchen, here's everything you're going to need, courtesy of The View From Great Island:

What you will need:

For the cake

1/2 cup or 113 grams unsalted butter

1/2 cup or 50 grams sugar

2 large eggs

3 Tbsp or 45 ml milk or cream

1 1/4 cups or 178 grams flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp salt

about 3 Granny Smith apples peeled and thinly sliced

confectioner's sugar for dusting

For the streusel topping

3/4 cup or 96 grams flour

1/4 cup or 25 grams old fashioned rolled oats

6 Tbsp or 85 grams unsalted cold butter cut in small pieces

1/2 cup or 50 grams sugar

How to make it:

Set the oven to 180C

First make the streusel topping. Blend the bits of butter into the flour, sugar, and oats until the butter is incorporated and the mixture has a coarse crumbly texture. Put in the fridge.

Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Fold the dry ingredients into the butter/sugar mixture, along with the milk or cream.

Spoon the batter in to the pan, and smooth out evenly. Top with the sliced apples, and then the streusel topping.

Bake for about 50 minutes to an hour, until the top is lightly browned and a toothpick comes out without wet batter clinging to it.

Let cool a bit in the pan before removing. Dust with confectioner's sugar before serving.

** originally Published on: Oct 3, 2019