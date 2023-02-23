British supermodel Kate Moss surprises shoppers in Dublin department store
International style icon and brand founder, Kate Moss, visited Brown Thomas Dublin for the exclusive launch of her new beauty & wellness range, Cosmoss this week

SHOPPERS watched on in surprise as British supermodel Kate Moss made a special appearance at Dublin’s Brown Thomas department store this week.

The Croydon-born celebrity has been modelling since the age of 14, when she was scouted by the founder of the Storm Management model agency.

This month the 49-year-old reveals her first beauty and wellness range, Cosmoss.

Kate Moss's new Cosmoss range is inspired by plants and flowers from her garden Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Moss, who launched the Irish branch of the brand while in the capital this week, claims it is inspired by her garden – which many of the ingredients were sourced from - and represents “harmony”.

“I started spending a lot of time in my garden in the pandemic and noticing flowers that I didn't even know I had, it's become my favourite place now, where I feel happiest,” she claims.

Irish shoppers were not expecting to see the supermodel - who rose to fame in the 1990s alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford - on Irish soil this week, with some taking to twitter to share the moment.

Regarding her new brand, Moss explains: “Cosmoss represents to me a harmony. It's like a balance of nature.

“It includes everything, really. As I learned to meditate and turn inward, I began to appreciate everything that is good and everything that is not so good in all of us."

She adds: “Cosmoss means to me the universe and the billions of stars at night and the feeling of walking on the grass in the morning and the dew and picking herbs and making tea.

“That’s what I loved, it was my dream, picking, foraging and making things from the garden.”

