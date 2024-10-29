Cónal Creedon ‘honoured’ to receive international cultural award
Cónal Creedon ‘honoured’ to receive international cultural award

CORK writer Cónal Creedon has received an international award honouring the impact of his work on humanity.

The Cork city native, who is an esteemed novelist, playwright and documentary filmmaker, was presented with the World Cultural Council’s (WCC) Leonardo da Vinci World Award of Arts at the 39th World Cultural Council Award Ceremony hosted by McGill University in Quebec, Canada, on October 23.

Front row, this from left, CónalCreedon with Prof Eske Willerslev with members of The World Cultural Council Committee and host organisers of McGill University, Montreal Canada

Founded over 40 years ago, the WCC is a non-profit organisation which prides itself on promoting “culture, values and goodwill throughout the world”.

Each year it awards the Albert Einstein World Award of Science, the José Vasconcelos World Award of Education and the Leonardo da Vinci World Award of Arts to outstanding personalities “whose work has had a significantly positive impact on the cultural legacy of mankind”.

“It's a great personal honour for me to accept this award,” Creedon said, following the ceremony in Montreal.

“It is an honour for my home place of Cork city in Ireland – and indeed, it is an honour for Irish people across the world,” he added.

“It is extremely special to have the luxury – to be able to work at what I love doing.

“So, it is very humbling for me to receive the World Cultural Council – Leonardo da Vinci Award of Arts for effectively following my own heart, indulging my passion, and living my dream.”

Creedon dedicated the award to the memory of his mother Siobhán Blake - who was born into a family of 10 sisters on the Beara Peninsula.

Prior to the ceremony, Creedon presented the distinguished annual 70th Beatty Lecture, where he presented a lecture exploring the origins of storytelling in his quest to discover the DNA of narrative.

