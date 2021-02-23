Dublin nuns brilliantly take part in viral dance challenge

A GROUP of Redemptoristine nuns in Dublin have become the latest to try their hand at the viral Jerusalema dance challenge.

The challenge has so far seen Gardaí, Coast Guards, nursing homes, hotel staff and more across Ireland putting their best foot forward and performing the dance routine, with most saying they are doing so to help lift people's spirits in one of the most difficult times of the pandemic.

Now a group of 'Red Nuns' based in County Dublin have taken on the challenge themselves, showcasing their home and grounds of the monastery of St Alphonsus in Drumcondra.

The sisters, as well as Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers, taking part in the video hail from 'Brazil to Cork to Dublin', and released the dance to help those struggling while 'praying for our world in these challenging times".



Thirteen nuns from the enclosed Monastery in Dublin starred as the main dancers in the viral video, with Sister Lucy Conway telling RTÉ News they wanted to "cheer people up, it's been a tough time".

The sisters had been challenged by their fellow Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers, with Sister Lucy saying the challenge had brought them all closer together.

The brilliant video has already gone viral despite only being uploaded yesterday morning-- just 24 hours after it was posted to social media, it has been viewed tens of thousands of times and received hundreds of supportive comments.

"What a group of shakers and movers. So beautiful and uplifting," one woman wrote.

"Father Gerard you can really swing those hips! Stay safe everyone."