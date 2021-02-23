Dublin nuns brilliantly take part in viral dance challenge
Life & Style

Dublin nuns brilliantly take part in viral dance challenge

A GROUP of Redemptoristine nuns in Dublin have become the latest to try their hand at the viral Jerusalema dance challenge.

The challenge has so far seen Gardaí, Coast Guards, nursing homes, hotel staff and more across Ireland putting their best foot forward and performing the dance routine, with most saying they are doing so to help lift people's spirits in one of the most difficult times of the pandemic.

Now a group of 'Red Nuns' based in County Dublin have taken on the challenge themselves, showcasing their home and grounds of the monastery of St Alphonsus in Drumcondra.

The sisters, as well as Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers, taking part in the video hail from 'Brazil to Cork to Dublin', and released the dance to help those struggling while 'praying for our world in these challenging times".

Thirteen nuns from the enclosed Monastery in Dublin starred as the main dancers in the viral video, with Sister Lucy Conway telling RTÉ News they wanted to "cheer people up, it's been a tough time".

The sisters had been challenged by their fellow Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers, with Sister Lucy saying the challenge had brought them all closer together.

Advertisement

The brilliant video has already gone viral despite only being uploaded yesterday morning-- just 24 hours after it was posted to social media, it has been viewed tens of thousands of times and received hundreds of supportive comments.

"What a group of shakers and movers. So beautiful and uplifting," one woman wrote.

"Father Gerard you can really swing those hips! Stay safe everyone."

 

See More: Dublin, Jerusalema, Nuns, Redemptorists, Viral Dance

Related

Irish man makes Lego miniatures of his favourite Dublin pubs
News 1 week ago

Irish man makes Lego miniatures of his favourite Dublin pubs

By: Michael Murphy

Global Covid-19 pandemic sees St Patrick’s Day events move online for 2021
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Global Covid-19 pandemic sees St Patrick’s Day events move online for 2021

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin drops out of '10 most liveable cities' in the world list
News 3 weeks ago

Dublin drops out of '10 most liveable cities' in the world list

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Ireland set to ease Level 5 restrictions on April 5
News 18 minutes ago

Ireland set to ease Level 5 restrictions on April 5

By: Harry Brent

Disney adds warning to Muppet Show over ‘mistreatment of people or cultures’ - including the Irish
News 1 hour ago

Disney adds warning to Muppet Show over ‘mistreatment of people or cultures’ - including the Irish

By: Jack Beresford

'Heartbroken' President Biden leads moment of silence as US passes 500,000 dead
News 2 hours ago

'Heartbroken' President Biden leads moment of silence as US passes 500,000 dead

By: Rachael O'Connor

When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?
News 16 hours ago

When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?

By: Harry Brent

Facebook shuts down Instagram accounts promoting St Patrick's Day 'Lockdown Rave' in Ireland
News 17 hours ago

Facebook shuts down Instagram accounts promoting St Patrick's Day 'Lockdown Rave' in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford