Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast returns following 'incredible' response to debut event

A FUNDRAISING event which proved a resounding success when it launched last year will return this March.

Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast made its debut in 2024, asking Irish people all over the world to raise money while enjoying their first meal of the day.

Designed to raise much needed funds, which allows Fréa’s member organisations to support vulnerable Irish communities across the north of England, it proved a hit.

In 2024 Fréa’s Ant Hanlon and family celebrated the charity's Big Irish Breakfast in Leeds

In fact Fréa trustee Breege McDaid said the response of the global diaspora to their challenge was “incredible”, with breakfast fundraisers hosted in the home cities of Fréa’s three founding charities, Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester, as well as in destinations as far away as Miami, Dubai and New Zealand.

Breakfasts also took place all over Ireland, with family and friends separated geographically using the opportunity to catch up online while raising money for a good cause.

There were even a number of businesses in Britain and Ireland who used the opportunity to have a boardroom bacon sandwich while supporting the charity effort.

This year the event will take place across the month of March, with Fréa urging supporters to hosta breakfast of their choice to support the campaign.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re having for breakfast, whether you’re doing it solo, in a group, in person or online,” Ms McDaid explained.

Tracey Lavin and friends raise a coffee to toast Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast at Cheltenham Festival in 2024

“Just enjoy, donate to Fréa and, if you can, snap a photo and post it online with the hashtag #BigIrishBreakfast to inspire more people to join in.

“Let’s see how far we can spread Irish hospitality for St Patrick’s Day 2025!”

Founded in 2020, Fréa supports Irish people of all ages across the north of England struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, poor physical or mental health, loneliness and domestic abuse.

Every donation they receive, no matter how small, changes lives, Ms McDaid confirmed.

“A takeaway coffee might cost £3, but a £3 donation to Fréa buys a box of 120 teabags for one of our dementia groups,” she explained.

“At the other end of the spectrum, £100 provides safe temporary accommodation for a family fleeing domestic abuse.

“Every penny raised goes towards Fréa’s lifeline services for Irish people of all ages across the north of England.”

To request a free fundraising pack for their Big Irish Breakfast campaign 2025 email [email protected].

