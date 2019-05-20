A gin & tonic bus tour is coming to Dublin
Life & Style

A gin & tonic bus tour is coming to Dublin

ATTENTION all gin-lovers! Dublin is getting its very own gin & tonic bus tour.

The bus tours, which have taken off in London is being brought to the Irish capital by the company The Dualway Group.

But ‘what exactly is a gin & tonic bus tour’, you ask?

It’s essentially a trip around the city, taking in all of Dublin’s culture, history and atmosphere with a lovely-looking cocktail (or five) in your hand, all the while travelling around in an old-school London Routemaster bus.

Advertisement

*Launching Soon* 🔊🔊🔊🔊

Introducing Dublin's newest attraction, The Gin & Tonic Tour Bus Tour!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

Very soon we...

Gepostet von Gin & Tonic Tour am Dienstag, 14. Mai 2019

The company wrote on their Facebook page: “On this unique tour of Dublin, one will be able to capture the heart of the city’s culture, landmarks and history on our Vintage Routemaster bus, whilst visiting areas such as The Phoenix Park, Grafton Street, St James’ Street, Temple Bar, Thomas Street and Merrion Square to name but a few!!!”

Each tour lasts around an hour and a half - depending on traffic of course - and guests will get to see some of the city’s prettiest and most picturesque sights while on board.

There’s no official launch-date yet for the bus tours, but the company encourage those who are interested to get in touch and to keep an eye out on social media because, unsurprisingly, there’s quite a lot of interest already.

A beautiful city and a beautiful drink, what could be better?

See More: Alcohol, Bus Tour, Dublin, Gin And Tonic, Irish Drinking

Related

Outrage as university students filmed forcing eight-month-old puppy to drink beer upside-down in sick video
News 4 days ago

Outrage as university students filmed forcing eight-month-old puppy to drink beer upside-down in sick video

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish women are the fourth heaviest drinkers in the world
News 1 week ago

Irish women are the fourth heaviest drinkers in the world

By: Harry Brent

Guinness goes green as iconic Irish stout removes all plastic from packaging
News 1 month ago

Guinness goes green as iconic Irish stout removes all plastic from packaging

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Transgender woman - who was brutally attacked in a viral video last month - has been shot dead in Dallas
News 47 minutes ago

Transgender woman - who was brutally attacked in a viral video last month - has been shot dead in Dallas

By: Harry Brent

Billionaire is paying off the student debts of everyone graduating at US college
News 1 hour ago

Billionaire is paying off the student debts of everyone graduating at US college

By: Harry Brent

New support line launched for male victims of domestic violence
News 5 hours ago

New support line launched for male victims of domestic violence

By: Harry Brent

The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed
News 5 hours ago

The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Blue Flags 2019: 80 Irish beaches and eight marinas awarded the top accolade – but three fail to retain place
News 5 hours ago

Blue Flags 2019: 80 Irish beaches and eight marinas awarded the top accolade – but three fail to retain place

By: Aidan Lonergan