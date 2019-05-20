A gin & tonic bus tour is coming to Dublin

ATTENTION all gin-lovers! Dublin is getting its very own gin & tonic bus tour.

The bus tours, which have taken off in London is being brought to the Irish capital by the company The Dualway Group.

But ‘what exactly is a gin & tonic bus tour’, you ask?

It’s essentially a trip around the city, taking in all of Dublin’s culture, history and atmosphere with a lovely-looking cocktail (or five) in your hand, all the while travelling around in an old-school London Routemaster bus.

*Launching Soon* 🔊🔊🔊🔊 Introducing Dublin's newest attraction, The Gin & Tonic Tour Bus Tour!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 Very soon we... Gepostet von Gin & Tonic Tour am Dienstag, 14. Mai 2019

The company wrote on their Facebook page: “On this unique tour of Dublin, one will be able to capture the heart of the city’s culture, landmarks and history on our Vintage Routemaster bus, whilst visiting areas such as The Phoenix Park, Grafton Street, St James’ Street, Temple Bar, Thomas Street and Merrion Square to name but a few!!!”

Each tour lasts around an hour and a half - depending on traffic of course - and guests will get to see some of the city’s prettiest and most picturesque sights while on board.

There’s no official launch-date yet for the bus tours, but the company encourage those who are interested to get in touch and to keep an eye out on social media because, unsurprisingly, there’s quite a lot of interest already.

A beautiful city and a beautiful drink, what could be better?