Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll

MUCH of the beauty of the Emerald Isle can best be explored on foot.

Thankfully the nation’s top ten woodland walks have been revealed, just in time for your St Stephen's Day stroll.

Taking top place is the stunning Killarney National Park, but idyllic Irish spots in the likes of Mayo, Cork and Dublin are also featured in the list compiled by Betfair Bingo.

The popularity of each walking spot was measured by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Trip Advisor rankings - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

Killarney National Park came on top and many can see why - with it being a must-see destination on any trip to County Kerry.

The very first national park in Ireland boasts incredible scenery and breathtaking views, as well as a number of picturesque waterfalls you won’t want to miss out on.

Croagh Patrick in Mayo takes joint second place in the list, alongside Howth Cliff Walk in Dublin.

Known for being a difficult climb and the ‘holiest mountain’ in Ireland, many recommend a hike up Croagh Patrick for its panoramic views of Clew Bay at the top, as well as its religious significance.

It was a close call, but the Beara Peninsula managed to land third place, while Burren National Park and Glendalough National Park secured fourth place.

Beara has been described as the most underrated road trip in Europe, including one of West Cork’s best-kept secrets.

The stunning peninsula lies between the Kenmare River and Bantry Bay,

Burren National Park is another popular option for a brisk winter walk, with trails for every ability to choose from.

Glenariff Forest Park made the top five alongside Dingle Way - a peaceful, scenic long-distance trail around the Dingle Peninsula.

Whether you’re after a St Stephen’s Day hike or a leisurely stroll here is Betfair Bingo’s definitive list of the Top 10 woodland walks in Ireland:

1 Killarney National Park, Kerry

2 Croagh Patrick, Mayo and Howth Cliff Walk, Dublin

3 Beara Peninsula, Cork

4 Burren National Park, Clare and Glendalough National Park, Wicklow

5 Dingle Way, Kerry and Glenariff Forest Park, Antrim

6 Powerscourt Estate, Wicklow and Torc Mountain, Killarney

7 Lough Key Forest Park, Roscommon

8 Ballycotton Cliff Walk, Cork and Ards Forest Park, Donegal

9 Clonbur Cong, Mayo and Belleek Woods, Mayo

10 Portumna Forest Park, Galway