Irish choir dedicates inspirational hymn to victims of Covid-19

AN IRISH composer has helped to create an inspiring video of a choir singing a hymn in honour of all victims of Covid-19.

Bernard Sexton collaborated with a 35-strong choir to produce a video of the hymn 'God Will Wipe Away All Tears', as a way to inspire and heal people who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, and to honour those who have passed away.

The video includes both talented soloists and a powerful choir singing the inspirational hymn, with an instrumental background over calming images of Ireland's beautiful landscapes.

The lyrics to the hymn itself encourages believers to not be afraid of the unknown, as God "will wipe away all tears" and "bring you home", and that "every plant that fades and dies is part of the Lord's plan".

You can check out the video in honour of Ireland's coronavirus victims below-- and if you find it comforting, the sheet music and MP3 file can be found on the composers website.

The video bears similarities to another Irish collaboration which launched last week, in which members of over 300 churches in Ireland came together to sing a 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers.

The Irish Blessing Project (Beannacht uile-Éireann) saw individuals from over 300 Christian churches and organisations, from every single county across the island of Ireland, coming together to submit self-recordings of vocals and instrumentals of "Be Thou My Vision", in what is becoming a symbol of hope for believers during this tragic time.

Organisers of the Irish Blessing Project said the chosen hymn "reminds us of the One to whom we should look in this time of pandemic, whose presence is our light, the source of our wisdom, in whom we find our treasure and where we find victory."

The profits from that video, which you can find here, are being divided equally between three Irish charities: Christian Aid Ireland, Trócaire and Tearfund Ireland.