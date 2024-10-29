Irish influencers gather to address mental health in the workplace
Life & Style

Irish influencers gather to address mental health in the workplace

MORE than 100 Irish influencers recently came together to mark World Mental Health Day.

Organised by the icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) charity, they were hosted by Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser at the Irish Embassy in London.

Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre are pictured with panel members Greg McAnenly, Triona Dowd, Emer Tiernan and John Thompson, icap CEO Fionuala Bonnar and Chair of Trustees Richard Logue (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The gathering, themed Normalising the Mental Health Conversation within the Irish Community in the UK, hoped to ignite significant discussions about changes in workplace cultures, particularly affecting the Irish immigrant population.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by icap Development Committee member Triona Dowd.

icap CEO Fionuala Bonnar (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

Panellists included Emer Tiernan from Goldman Sachs and chairperson of the Ireland Fund Young Leaders, John Thompson, a Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist at icap, and Greg McAnenly, chair at the Chartered Accountants Ireland London Society.

Each panellist contributed their expert insights into how mental health initiatives can be effectively implemented in diverse work environments.

Anita Millar and James Meade (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

The discussion focused on the unique challenges faced by young professionals, construction workers and even those recovering from or living with mental health issues.

Deirdre Fraser, wife of Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser, Siobhan Howell, icap CEP Fionuala Bonnar and Joan Tobin, who has been an icap volunteer for 20 years (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

Building on the momentum of the panel discussion, icap continues its mission to raise awareness and funds through a series of upcoming events.

Ciara Pryce and Tara Dixon (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

Their upcoming calendar features a variety of opportunities for community engagement and networking, starting with the Battle of the Irish Quiz Night on November 18 at Homeboys Bar Islington.

For more information about icap services click here.

More images from the event...

Katie Doyle from the London Irish Centre and Brian Dalton from Irish in Britain (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

Cathy and Frank O'Hare and Maureen Boyle (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

icap Chair of Trustees Richard Logue and CEO Fionuala Bonnar are pictured with Claire and Mike McCormack from the West London Irish Society (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

Denise Jones, Brian McKenna and Vicky Butterworth (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

Panel LtoR: Triona Dowd, John Thompson, Emer Tiernan and Greg McAnenly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

icap Development Committee member Triona Dowd who moderated the panel discussion (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograhy)

See More: ICAP

Related

Author pledges percentage of sales from new book to charity serving most vulnerable among Irish community
Life & Style 3 years ago

Author pledges percentage of sales from new book to charity serving most vulnerable among Irish community

By: Irish Post

LADIES THAT LUNCH: Chanelle McCoy will join icap’s International Women’s Day fundraiser
Life & Style 3 years ago

LADIES THAT LUNCH: Chanelle McCoy will join icap’s International Women’s Day fundraiser

By: Fiona Audley

Icap launches charity Christmas cards in festive collaboration with Barbara Stanley Gallery
Life & Style 3 years ago

Icap launches charity Christmas cards in festive collaboration with Barbara Stanley Gallery

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police appeal for information over man missing for nearly a week
News 8 hours ago

Police appeal for information over man missing for nearly a week

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man found dead at house in Dublin
News 9 hours ago

Arrest made after man found dead at house in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with Sean McGuinness of the Dublin City Ramblers
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Sean McGuinness of the Dublin City Ramblers

By: Irish Post

Ireland united in theory but divided in practice
Comment 1 day ago

Ireland united in theory but divided in practice

By: Joe Horgan

Showtime! The return of the Irish Rambling House
Entertainment 2 days ago

Showtime! The return of the Irish Rambling House

By: Irish Post