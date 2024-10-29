Irish influencers gather to address mental health in the workplace

MORE than 100 Irish influencers recently came together to mark World Mental Health Day.

Organised by the icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) charity, they were hosted by Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser at the Irish Embassy in London.

The gathering, themed Normalising the Mental Health Conversation within the Irish Community in the UK, hoped to ignite significant discussions about changes in workplace cultures, particularly affecting the Irish immigrant population.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by icap Development Committee member Triona Dowd.

Panellists included Emer Tiernan from Goldman Sachs and chairperson of the Ireland Fund Young Leaders, John Thompson, a Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist at icap, and Greg McAnenly, chair at the Chartered Accountants Ireland London Society.

Each panellist contributed their expert insights into how mental health initiatives can be effectively implemented in diverse work environments.

The discussion focused on the unique challenges faced by young professionals, construction workers and even those recovering from or living with mental health issues.

Building on the momentum of the panel discussion, icap continues its mission to raise awareness and funds through a series of upcoming events.

Their upcoming calendar features a variety of opportunities for community engagement and networking, starting with the Battle of the Irish Quiz Night on November 18 at Homeboys Bar Islington.

